Report: Napoli Forward on West Ham’s January Transfer Wishlist

West Ham Target Napoli Forward Simeone for January Transfer

West Ham United are reportedly exploring options to bolster their attacking line ahead of the January transfer window. According to Football Transfers, the Hammers have made contact with Napoli regarding a potential deal for Giovanni Simeone. This proactive move reflects the club’s ambitions as they look to address concerns surrounding their striker options.

Why West Ham Need Attacking Reinforcements

The fitness struggles of summer signing Niclas Fullkrug, combined with Michail Antonio’s inconsistent performances at 34 years of age, have left West Ham searching for dependable solutions up front. Giovanni Simeone, a 29-year-old Argentine forward, has emerged as one of the club’s key targets.

Simeone, the son of legendary Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, is not known for his prolific scoring rate but brings valuable experience and intelligent movement to the table. With 97 goals in 350 career matches, including a standout 17-goal season for Hellas Verona in 2021/22, his record suggests he can contribute effectively in the Premier League.

Sources indicate that the club is also considering Brighton’s Evan Ferguson as an alternative, although a loan move for the young Irish striker appears less likely to offer the immediate impact West Ham are seeking.

What Simeone Brings to the Table

Simeone’s meticulous approach to preparation is one of the reasons he has caught the eye of West Ham’s recruitment team. Speaking to Sky Sports last year, the Napoli forward explained:

“I study the goalkeepers a lot now because it is important for forwards to know the behaviour of goalkeepers when they shoot… It is all in my notebook. Before every game, I write down the names of the players, my visualisations for different scenarios, and details about the goalkeeper.”

This methodical mindset, combined with his tactical intelligence, makes him an intriguing option for David Moyes, who values players with both technical ability and strong work ethics.

Momentum Builds After Newcastle Win

West Ham’s recent 2-0 victory over Newcastle, powered by goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, highlights their potential to challenge higher up the Premier League table. However, with fitness and form issues lingering, adding a player like Simeone could be pivotal in maintaining their momentum.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Giovanni Simeone: Performance Data Highlights a Tactical Asset

Giovanni Simeone’s performance over the last 365 days, analysed through Fbref data, provides a compelling picture of a forward who brings more than just goals to his team. While his attacking contributions are evident, his work rate and defensive attributes set him apart as a well-rounded option for any side seeking tactical versatility.

Defensive Work Rate Elevates His Profile

Unusually for a forward, Simeone’s defensive metrics are a standout feature. Ranking in the 94th percentile for clearances and the 81st percentile for blocks, the Napoli forward demonstrates a willingness to contribute in deeper areas, particularly during transitions. His 19th percentile ranking for aerial duels suggests that he is less dominant in the air, but his ability to disrupt opponents’ play compensates for this limitation.

This defensive effort underscores why Simeone has been a reliable option in Napoli’s system, offering tactical flexibility and a hard-working ethos that supports the team both on and off the ball.

Attacking Metrics Show Key Contributions

On the attacking side, Simeone may not stand out as a prolific goalscorer, with his 55th percentile for non-penalty goals reflecting a more modest output. However, his 77th percentile ranking for non-penalty xG highlights his ability to find high-quality scoring opportunities. His 74th percentile in shot-creating actions further illustrates his involvement in building attacking moves, making him a valuable contributor in the final third.

Additionally, Simeone’s 69th percentile for successful take-ons reveals an ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, adding unpredictability to his game.

A Forward Who Offers Balance

Giovanni Simeone’s statistical profile suggests a player who thrives in systems demanding both attacking output and defensive work. His blend of attributes, from goal-scoring instinct to defensive diligence, makes him a unique asset for Napoli and a potentially ideal target for clubs like West Ham exploring versatile forward options.