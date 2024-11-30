Can Wolves Keep Matheus Cunha Despite Man United Interest?

Matheus Cunha has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season, continuing his fine form for Wolves. With seven goals and three assists in 12 appearances, the 25-year-old Brazilian has become the focal point of Gary O’Neil’s revitalised side. His recent performances, including four goals and three assists in his last four outings, have driven Wolves to a four-match unbeaten run, a stark contrast to their difficult start, which saw them win just one of their opening eight games.

Unsurprisingly, such form has reignited interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils, seeking attacking reinforcements, are reportedly intrigued by Cunha’s versatility. The Brazilian can operate as a traditional striker or play off a more physical presence like Rasmus Højlund, mirroring his role alongside Jorgen Strand Larsen at Wolves.

Man United’s Persistent Interest

This isn’t the first time Cunha has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. During the summer transfer window, United were reportedly monitoring his availability. Now, as they continue to struggle for consistency up front, the links have resurfaced, with fans and pundits speculating whether Cunha could be the answer to their attacking woes.

Despite the speculation, Wolves manager Gary O’Neil remains unwavering in his stance. Speaking to Sky Sports, O’Neil addressed the persistent rumours:

“Firstly, there’s zero concern on my part. I want him to play as well as possible. I want everyone in the world to want him. That is my job, to help Matheus perform at the highest level possible, so no concerns at all. And also, mine and Matheus’ relationship and his understanding of what we’re trying to do here is exceptionally good.

“So I don’t foresee any problems at all in January with Matheus Cunha. Contract-wise, I’ll leave that to the club. Matheus won’t leave in January, definitely not.”

Wolves’ Resurgence Under O’Neil

O’Neil’s confidence reflects his growing influence at Wolves, where his leadership has steered the team away from early-season struggles. Cunha’s contributions have been pivotal, and O’Neil is clearly determined to retain his star man as Wolves push for mid-table stability.

Cunha’s contract, which runs until 2027, gives Wolves significant leverage. It’s not just his scoring output but also his ability to create opportunities that makes him so valuable. Losing him in January would be a significant blow, not only to Wolves’ ambitions but also to the manager’s long-term plans.

What’s Next for Wolves and Cunha?

For now, Wolves fans can take solace in O’Neil’s assurances. Matheus Cunha remains committed to the club, and his recent form indicates there’s plenty more to come. While Manchester United’s interest may not fade entirely, Wolves appear well-positioned to fend off any potential bids in January.

As speculation continues, one thing is clear: under Gary O’Neil, Wolves are determined to hold onto their prized assets and climb the Premier League table.