Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa Linked with Napoli as Kvaratskhelia Replacement

Liverpool’s summer signing, Federico Chiesa, has yet to make a significant impact at Anfield, and his future is already the subject of speculation. According to Napolista, the Italian winger could be targeted by Napoli as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia next summer. With only 19 minutes of game time under his belt in the Premier League, Chiesa’s move to Liverpool has been described as frustratingly underwhelming.

Chiesa arrived with high expectations after a strong spell at Juventus, but adapting to the intensity of the English game has proven challenging. Liverpool manager Arne Slot addressed Chiesa’s struggles, saying:

“Federico has skipped the entire pre-season preparation and then joined a league where the intensity might be higher than Serie A. This makes it difficult for him to match the levels of intensity of the rest of the team. It’s hard to say when he’ll return, but it must be deeply disappointing for him to keep missing training sessions. I feel sorry for him, but he signed a long-term contract, so we’ll see what the future holds.”

Napoli’s Post-Kvaratskhelia Plans Include Chiesa

With Kvaratskhelia’s contract negotiations stalling and Napoli wary of repeating the Osimhen debacle, speculation about their summer transfer activity has gained traction. Federico Chiesa has emerged as a potential replacement for the Georgian star, should he depart.

Napolista highlighted that Napoli are already planning for the future. They believe Chiesa, despite his current difficulties, retains the skill and explosiveness that could rejuvenate their attacking line.

As Napolista noted:

“When you think you’re settled, it’s time to think about the future. Napoli doesn’t seem to have resolved Kvaratskhelia’s contract, and the Osimhen disaster has taught them a lesson. Stuck at just 19 minutes in what has been a frustrating experience with Liverpool so far, Federico Chiesa could replace him in July.”

This scenario might offer Chiesa a much-needed fresh start. Napoli’s system under Rudi Garcia could suit him better, offering more space to express his talents in a tactical setup resembling his time at Juventus.

Liverpool’s Perspective on Chiesa’s Struggles

While Napoli fans may dream of seeing Chiesa donning their blue shirt, Liverpool supporters are left questioning the value of the move. The Italian’s limited appearances have added little to Liverpool’s title charge. Although Arne Slot has brought the Reds to the top of the Premier League table and ensured a strong Champions League run, the lack of meaningful contribution from Chiesa is glaring.

Slot has remained pragmatic about the situation, emphasising that Chiesa’s absence is largely due to his unpreparedness for the physical demands of the Premier League:

“At the moment, unfortunately for him, he’s not available.”

For Liverpool, Chiesa represents both a long-term project and a gamble. His injury concerns and adaptation struggles highlight the potential pitfalls of high-profile signings in competitive leagues. However, with a long-term contract in place, Liverpool appear willing to give him time.

Chiesa’s Possible Fit at Napoli

Napoli’s interest in Chiesa raises an intriguing question: could he reignite his career in Serie A? Having thrived in Italy with Juventus and Fiorentina, a return to familiar surroundings might help him regain form.

Napoli’s tactical approach, prioritising swift counter-attacks and technical precision, suits Chiesa’s strengths. Moreover, replacing a talisman like Kvaratskhelia would come with immense pressure, but Chiesa has previously proven he can handle big-game situations.

However, convincing Liverpool to part with a marquee signing will not be straightforward. With a significant investment made in the Italian winger, Liverpool would likely demand a substantial fee. Napoli, meanwhile, may weigh their options carefully, ensuring they don’t overspend on a player whose fitness and form remain uncertain.

Our View – Anfield Index Analysis

From a Liverpool fan’s perspective, Federico Chiesa’s current situation is disheartening but not entirely unexpected. Transitioning from Serie A to the Premier League is often difficult, and missing pre-season was always going to exacerbate these challenges. However, there’s a growing sense of frustration among supporters regarding his lack of availability and impact.

Some fans believe Chiesa’s arrival was poorly timed, with Liverpool already boasting an array of attacking talent. The Reds are enjoying an exceptional season under Arne Slot, and while depth is important, investing heavily in a player who hasn’t delivered feels like a misstep. If Chiesa fails to establish himself soon, questions will arise over the club’s scouting and recruitment decisions.

On the flip side, others are urging patience. Chiesa’s potential is undeniable, and given time, he could become a pivotal figure for Liverpool. Supporters point to players like Fabinho and Andrew Robertson, who initially struggled but eventually thrived. If Chiesa can adapt to the intensity of the Premier League and overcome his fitness issues, he could still justify Liverpool’s faith in him.

The speculation about Napoli, however, adds another layer of complexity. Liverpool fans would be reluctant to see Chiesa depart after such a brief stint, especially if he flourishes elsewhere. But if an offer aligned with Liverpool’s valuation arrives, it may be worth considering to reinvest in areas of greater need.