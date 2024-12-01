Raheem Sterling’s Arsenal Struggles: Mikel Arteta Addresses Concerns

Raheem Sterling Faces Uncertainty at Arsenal Amid Limited Game Time

Raheem Sterling’s move to Arsenal on a loan deal in the summer appears to be far from the transformative experience many had hoped for. The England winger arrived from Chelsea with the prospect of revitalising his career under Mikel Arteta at a club in pursuit of Premier League glory. Yet, as the season progresses, Sterling’s playing time remains limited, leading to mounting questions about his future at the Emirates.

Sterling’s Loan Move and Lack of Minutes

Sterling’s switch to Arsenal came after an underwhelming season at Chelsea, where he had fallen out of favour under new manager Enzo Maresca. After being left out of Chelsea’s squad for the opening match of the season against Manchester City, Sterling was forced to reconsider his future and sought a fresh start at Arsenal. But despite the move, Sterling has started just two Premier League matches for Arteta’s side.

This lack of minutes has not gone unnoticed, with pundit Stan Collymore openly criticising the move, labelling Sterling one of the “flops of the season.” Collymore was scathing in his assessment: “Raheem Sterling has been a massive disappointment. He came in and said he was going to give the club his best work, but that hasn’t happened. He’s arguably stunk the place out so far and he’s definitely one of the flops of the season having promised to do his best work at Arsenal.”

Arteta Defends Sterling and Takes Responsibility

However, Mikel Arteta has come to the defence of his player, stressing that the lack of game time is more of a reflection on the manager’s choices rather than Sterling’s abilities. Prior to Arsenal’s impressive 5-2 victory over West Ham, Arteta spoke candidly about his intention to give Sterling more opportunities, taking responsibility for the player’s lack of starts. “I would like to see him more to be fair and this is down to me. He’s trying his best. His application and commitment around the team have been exceptional, and now it’s time for me to find him more minutes,” said Arteta.

Sterling has been limited to appearances off the bench, with his 74th-minute substitution against West Ham marking his 10th outing for the Gunners. Though he’s contributed with two goals and two assists, four of his appearances have come as a starter. With competition for spots out wide from the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Leandro Trossard, Arteta has been careful in managing Sterling’s minutes, though he remains hopeful about the player’s impact on the team moving forward.

Sterling’s Future at Arsenal: Will He Get More Opportunities?

Despite the competition, Arteta has expressed a desire to integrate Sterling more into the first-team fold, believing the winger can provide valuable depth and a different dimension to the team. “That’s the intention. That’s why I put him on against Forest, that’s why I wanted to put him on against Sporting, now getting into that rhythm because he can really impact the team as well,” Arteta explained.

With Arsenal closing the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool, Arteta will need all hands on deck if they are to mount a successful title challenge. Sterling’s pace and experience could be pivotal in key moments, but whether he can carve out a more prominent role at Arsenal remains to be seen.

Sterling’s Arsenal Prospects

As the January transfer window approaches, Sterling’s situation at Arsenal may come under further scrutiny. While Arteta remains optimistic about the player’s potential contributions, it’s unclear whether Sterling will continue to be a peripheral figure or if he can stake a more significant claim in the starting XI. If Arsenal continues to challenge for top honours, Sterling’s experience and versatility could play a critical role in their quest for silverware.

Arsenal’s Transfer Plans: Strengthening for the Future

Arsenal’s priorities in the coming months are clear: adding further quality to the squad. Reports indicate that Mikel Arteta is targeting a new striker and midfielder in 2025, with names like Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, and Bruno Guimaraes potentially on the radar. As Arteta looks to push Arsenal to even greater heights, the balance between experienced campaigners like Sterling and the club’s young stars will be crucial.