Player Ratings: Salah’s Slot Jackpot in Vital Man City Victory

Player Ratings as Liverpool Outclass Man City

Liverpool extended their lead at the Premier League summit with an emphatic 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday. The result moves them nine points clear at the top, with City now 11 points adrift in fifth place. Here’s how it unfolded and a detailed look at the player ratings.

Dominance in the First Half

Liverpool asserted their authority early on with a commanding first-half display. Virgil van Dijk rattled the woodwork, signalling the Reds’ intent, while Cody Gakpo capitalised on a defensive lapse to score the opener. Liverpool’s relentless pressure led to 10 shots on goal in the opening 45 minutes, dwarfing City’s single, tame attempt—a rare occurrence for Pep Guardiola’s side.

City’s struggles were epitomised by their disjointed midfield and an isolated Erling Haaland. The introduction of Jeremy Doku after the break sparked a brief revival, but Liverpool’s defensive discipline ensured no real threat materialised.

Salah Shines Again

Mohamed Salah had a mixed evening but ultimately emerged as the decisive figure. Despite missing a golden opportunity when one-on-one with City’s Stefan Ortega, the Egyptian made amends by calmly converting a late penalty. The spot-kick came after a defensive error forced Ortega into fouling Luis Díaz, sealing the game for Liverpool.

“It was an excellent performance from everyone,” Salah remarked post-match. “We showed our quality and why we’re top of the league.”

Tactical Mastery from Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot deserves plaudits for his tactical nous. Deploying Gakpo on the wing was a clever move, creating space and confusion in City’s defence. Later, recognising City’s growing influence, Slot introduced Darwin Núñez, whose energy disrupted City’s rhythm and led to the critical penalty.

This win underscores Liverpool’s title credentials, as they now have Arsenal and Chelsea as their closest challengers.

Liverpool Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) – 8.0/10

Commanding between the sticks, making crucial saves when needed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) – 8.0/10

A constant threat down the right, his deliveries caused issues for City.

Joe Gomez (CB) – 7.3/10

Solid and composed, kept Haaland quiet throughout.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) – 7.9/10

Dominant in the air and unlucky not to score early on.

Andy Robertson (LB) – 7.2/10

Energetic as ever, balancing defensive duties with attacking runs.

Ryan Gravenberch (DM) – 7.5/10

Kept the midfield ticking with sharp passing.

Alexis Mac Allister (DM) – 7.9/10

Showed vision and control, pivotal in breaking City’s midfield.

Mohamed Salah (RM) – 8.8/10

Missed a sitter but redeemed himself with a decisive penalty.

Dominik Szoboszlai (AM) – 8.5/10

Instrumental in the link-up play, always looking for a creative outlet.

Cody Gakpo (LM) – 7.6/10

Opened the scoring with a well-taken finish.

Luis Díaz (ST) – 7.3/10

Worked tirelessly, earning the penalty that sealed the game.

Man City Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)

Stefan Ortega (GK) – 7.1/10

Made some fine stops but was culpable for the penalty.

Kyle Walker (RB) – 7.2/10

Did his best to drive City forward but was often left exposed.

Manuel Akanji (CB) – 6.5/10

Struggled with Liverpool’s movement.

Ruben Dias (CB) – 6.8/10

Outmuscled and outthought by Liverpool’s attack.

Nathan Ake (LB) – 5.4/10

One of City’s better performers, defended resolutely.

Rico Lewis (DM) – 6.7/10

Overrun in midfield, unable to assert control.

Ilkay Gundogan (DM) – 5.5/10

Failed to influence proceedings as he usually does.

Bernardo Silva (RM) – 7.4/10

City’s liveliest player, albeit to no avail.

Phil Foden (AM) – 5.7/10

Anonymous for large parts, a night to forget.

Matheus Nunes (LM) – 6.0/10

Offered little going forward and defensively suspect.

Erling Haaland (ST) – 6.2/10

Starved of service, a frustrating evening for the Norwegian.

Key Takeaways

Liverpool’s victory showcased their tactical superiority and squad depth. With Salah leading the charge and a defence marshalled by Van Dijk, the Reds appear unstoppable. City, on the other hand, have pressing questions to answer if they are to claw their way back into the title race.