Report: Premier League Giants Set Sights on £46m Rising Star

Nico Williams: Premier League Calling for Athletic Club Star?

David Ornstein of The Athletic offers an insightful dive into the future of Nico Williams, a winger whose explosive talent and versatility have attracted long-standing admiration from Europe’s elite. With the January transfer window approaching, the Basque-born star finds himself at a crossroads that could shape his career trajectory.

Is the Premier League Next for Nico Williams?

Williams has been on the radar of clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur for some time. According to Ornstein, his release clause of €55m (£46m) is “fairly low for a player of this level,” which makes him a prime target. Although his preference is to avoid a winter move, the allure of Premier League football might prove hard to resist.

Barcelona, once his top destination, appear out of the picture. With Raphinha and the prodigious Lamine Yamal flourishing, the Catalan giants seem to have moved on, opening the door for clubs across England and Germany. As Ornstein points out, “Athletic will only sell if [the release clause] gets activated,” a price that may seem like a bargain for a talent of his calibre.

A Star with a Story

Williams’ off-the-field achievements further underscore his character. His documentary, Los Williams, co-created with his brother Inaki, showcases the depth of his story. Addressing themes like identity, racism, and ambition, the film is a testament to the resilience of a family that crossed the Sahara desert to build a new life in Spain.

Williams’ connection to Bilbao is profound, and he has expressed a desire to stay at Athletic Club for one more year, particularly as the Europa League final will be hosted at San Mames. This sentimentality, however, might not deter clubs willing to meet his release clause.

A Winger Built for Modern Football

On the pitch, Williams’ style is a manager’s dream for fast-paced, attacking football. As Dermot Corrigan notes in the same report, his “frighteningly quick feet, searing pace, and devastating knack for the chop inside and shot” have been hallmarks of his game. His ability to play on both flanks adds to his value, while his fearlessness in one-on-one duels and skill at drawing defenders create space for teammates.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Liverpool fans, the idea of Nico Williams joining their ranks is tantalising. A player with his directness and versatility would perfectly complement their system, especially under Arne Slot. Liverpool have long relied on pacey wingers who thrive in transitions, and Williams fits the mould.

What makes Williams particularly appealing to Liverpool supporters is his age and potential. At just 21, he represents a long-term investment who could develop into one of the Premier League’s most feared attackers. With Mohamed Salah’s future often speculated upon, Williams could even serve as a successor on the right flank, offering Liverpool a seamless transition in their attack.

However, concerns linger about whether Liverpool will activate his release clause, given their measured approach in the transfer market. His reported reluctance to move mid-season might also pose a hurdle. Yet, if Liverpool are to stay ahead in the competitive Premier League, taking calculated risks on players like Williams could be the difference-maker.