David Ornstein: Liverpool to Battle Arsenal to Sign 21-year-old Star

Xavi Simons: Liverpool and Arsenal in the Hunt for PSG’s Prodigy

The future of Paris Saint-Germain starlet Xavi Simons remains uncertain, with top clubs across Europe circling for his signature. Currently on loan at RB Leipzig, the Dutch international has been linked with a host of teams, including Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal. As PSG weigh their options, this summer could see a bidding war unfold for one of Europe’s most exciting young talents, as revealed by David Ornstein for The Athletic.

Simons, 21, has developed into a versatile, technically gifted playmaker capable of operating across midfield and attack. While PSG would like to keep him, a sale could be on the cards, with Arsenal and Liverpool both well-positioned to make their case.

Simons’ Options: PSG, Leipzig, or a New Adventure?

David Ornstein’s report underscores PSG’s pragmatic stance: either they retain Simons or sell him at a premium while his market value is high. With two years left on his contract, the Ligue 1 champions are at a crossroads. Should they keep him beyond this summer without an extension, his value diminishes significantly.

Currently, RB Leipzig are pushing to make Simons’ loan permanent, but their limited budget could leave the door open for others. As Ornstein notes, “Leipzig want to turn the loan into a full-time switch. They lack the budget but are trying to convince him with their story and project.” Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund remain interested, but the Premier League—specifically Liverpool and Arsenal—appears to be the most probable destination.

For PSG, any deal would likely exceed €80 million, with their stance largely dependent on Luis Enrique’s plans. If the coach decides Simons is indispensable, he could yet stay in Paris. However, those close to the situation anticipate a summer move, with Arsenal and Liverpool firmly in the race.

Arsenal’s Interest in Simons

Arsenal’s pursuit of Simons reflects Mikel Arteta’s long-term vision. The Gunners have prioritised young, high-potential players who can grow with the team, and Simons fits that profile perfectly. His technical ability and versatility align with Arsenal’s dynamic style, where midfielders are expected to contribute creatively and defensively.

Arsenal have already proven they can attract top-tier talent with recent signings like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, and Simons could complement these players in midfield or attack. His ability to operate as a No. 10, on the wing, or in deeper midfield roles makes him an ideal candidate for Arteta’s fluid tactical system.

With Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka already excelling in the creative department, Simons’ arrival would bolster Arsenal’s options and add a different dimension to their play. His dribbling ability, as noted in the report, allows him to “receive the ball in the tightest spaces and dribble past opponents to create chances or put himself in shooting positions.” This kind of versatility could prove invaluable as Arsenal compete domestically and in Europe.

Liverpool’s Perspective: A Perfect Fit for Slot’s Midfield

Liverpool’s interest in Simons stems from their evolving midfield requirements under manager Arne Slot. With Jurgen Klopp departing in May 2024, Slot has implemented a possession-based, high-intensity system that requires midfielders with technical quality and tactical intelligence. Simons would slot seamlessly into this framework.

His spatial awareness and vision make him a natural fit for Liverpool’s midfield, where he could operate alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. Simons’ ability to create chances and break lines would provide the Reds with a new attacking outlet, while his versatility means he could also feature in wider roles when needed.

Liverpool face strong competition from Arsenal, but they have their own advantages. Slot’s track record of developing young players and Liverpool’s ability to offer Simons a prominent role in their rebuild could be decisive. Additionally, the Anfield atmosphere and the club’s history of supporting young talent could sway Simons toward Merseyside.

Timing and Key Considerations

For both Arsenal and Liverpool, timing is critical. Simons is expected to return to PSG in January following ankle surgery, giving potential suitors a chance to assess his fitness before committing to a significant outlay. PSG, meanwhile, will need to decide whether to retain him or cash in, knowing they could face competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.

Arsenal have the advantage of being London-based, a factor that could appeal to Simons. However, Liverpool’s project under Slot, combined with the opportunity to be a key player in their resurgence, may prove more compelling. Either way, both clubs will need to move swiftly, as interest in Simons continues to grow.

Personality and Ambition

One of the most intriguing aspects of Simons’ rise is his mentality. A former La Masia standout, he has consistently demonstrated resilience and ambition, leaving Barcelona for PSG to pursue first-team football and taking the risk of a Bundesliga loan to accelerate his development. His mantra, inspired by the anime Naruto—“We won’t know without trying”—captures his willingness to embrace new challenges.

This mindset would make him an excellent fit at either Arsenal or Liverpool. Both clubs are competing at the highest level and require players who can handle pressure and adapt quickly. Simons’ adaptability and determination suggest he would thrive in either environment.

EPL Index Analysis: Fans’ Perspective

From Liverpool’s viewpoint, Xavi Simons represents the perfect signing to solidify their midfield rebuild. His creativity, technical skill, and versatility would make him a game-changer for Arne Slot’s high-intensity system. Simons linking up with Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, and Darwin Núñez is a tantalising prospect for Reds fans.

Simons’ ability to unlock defences and contribute both goals and assists addresses a gap Liverpool have struggled with in recent years. Moreover, his mentality—gritty, determined, and focused—aligns perfectly with the club’s ethos.

For Arsenal supporters, Simons is the type of signing that reflects their ambition under Arteta. Adding him to an already dynamic attack would give the Gunners even greater creative depth, allowing them to rotate and adapt in ways that would trouble even the strongest opponents.

Simons’ versatility would complement Arsenal’s existing stars, and his flair would endear him to fans at the Emirates. While Liverpool pose a serious threat to securing his signature, Arsenal’s project under Arteta may provide the kind of stability and long-term vision that appeals to the player.