Former Liverpool Star Makes Bold Man City Title Race Claim – Reds Still ‘Favourites’

Premier League Title Race: Stan Collymore Has His Say

Not many would’ve predicted the Premier League title race to be shaped like this at the start of December, but here we are. Arne Slot’s Liverpool side currently sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with current champions Manchester City eleven points behind in fifth place.

Despite the Reds’ strong start to the season, Collymore was keen to point out the threats that both Arsenal and Man City still hold, whilst talking to EPL Index…

Liverpool are the ‘Favourites’

“I think Liverpool are the favourites,” began Collymore, “But I still think both Arsenal and Man City are still in it.” Slot’s side have enjoyed a sensational start to their Premier League campaign, winning 11 of their 13 games so far.

“Liverpool are overwhelming favourites, but that is just on paper,” he continued, “But we won’t know for sure until the run-in begins and the second phase of the season.” That is referring to Liverpool’s 11-point gap, which is certainly an encouraging start but with still 25 games to go, that gap can quickly shrink.

Don’t Rule Man City Out Yet

“We all know that Man City can still put together a run of 10 wins,” said Collymore, “But it’s got to be sooner rather than later.” Pep Guardiola’s side are currently on a seven-game winless run, losing six of those games and throwing away a 3-0 lead to Feyenoord in the other game.

Collymore suggests that should this run go on much longer, it would be hard to see Man City finding a way back into the race, with the current 11-point gap already being a huge task.

‘Doing it for Clout’

“We’re only one third of the way though the season and if anybody calls the title yet, they’re doing it for clout.” It’s hard to deny that whilst Liverpool’s start to the season has been sensational, there’s still a long way to go.

Upcoming games against the likes of Newcastle United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur will be huge for the Reds’ title ambitions. Either way, the belief amongst the Liverpool supporters is certainly back, but Collymore is still remaining coy.

“Liverpool have the ability to drop points,” pointed out Collymore, “They could lose Salah or Van Dijk, you just don’t know.” Perhaps the one argument against Liverpool would be whether they can bounce back from a poor run of results, which is still expected to come at some point, but isn’t guaranteed.

