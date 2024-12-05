Report: Rodri calls for club to sign Spanish star

Rodri Calls for Manchester City to Sign Arsenal Target Nico Williams

Manchester City star Rodri has openly encouraged his club to prioritise signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who has also caught the attention of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool. Williams, one of Spain’s standout performers at Euro 2024, is rapidly becoming one of Europe’s most sought-after talents. As reported by Metro.

Why Nico Williams is in Demand

At just 22, Williams has already achieved a pivotal moment in his career, scoring the opening goal in Spain’s 2-1 triumph over England in the Euro 2024 final. His performances throughout the tournament have positioned him as a hot commodity in the transfer market.

During the AS Awards ceremony in Madrid, Rodri expressed admiration for his Spanish teammate, stating:

“Yes, yes. Right now, if I was taking him, I would also be taking him to teach him a little bit about the cold in England, although it’s similar to Bilbao. But yes, I would take him with me without a doubt.”

This endorsement highlights Williams’ readiness for the Premier League, with Rodri evidently convinced of his potential to excel in Manchester.

The Financial Equation

Williams’ reported release clause stands at a relatively modest €58 million (£48.1m), but his salary demands—believed to be around €200,000-a-week (£166,000)—could pose a challenge for suitors. His loyalty to Athletic Bilbao, however, has been equally clear. In September, Williams shared:

“It’s always flattering to know that big teams have you on their agenda. But I’ve always been clear that I wanted to be here. Athletic is a different feeling that you don’t get at other clubs.”

Yet, with the January transfer window approaching, the lure of playing for a Premier League giant like City or Arsenal might shift his stance.

Rodri’s Influence on the Decision

Rodri’s strong endorsement isn’t merely a compliment; it’s a calculated call to action for Manchester City’s decision-makers. With City looking to maintain their dominance domestically and in Europe, adding a player of Williams’ calibre could provide them with an edge over their rivals.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

With his blistering pace, intelligent movement, and creativity, Williams could be the perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s tactical system. Williams’ ability to unlock defences and perform on the big stage makes him a tantalising prospect.

Rodri’s backing speaks volumes. As one of City’s on-field leaders, his vote of confidence signals that Williams could seamlessly integrate into the squad’s chemistry. Williams’ flair would add an exciting dynamic to City’s attack, particularly on the wings, complementing players like Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

While his loyalty to Bilbao is admirable, football careers are short, and the opportunity to play under Guardiola might be too enticing to resist. City supporters would relish the idea of securing Williams ahead of rivals like Arsenal or Liverpool, reinforcing their dominance in the Premier League arms race.

With a release clause that’s feasible for a club of City’s stature and Rodri openly advocating for the move, fans can only hope the club acts swiftly. Landing Williams in January would not only strengthen City’s squad but also send a clear message to their competitors: the champions mean business.