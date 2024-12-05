Report: Spurs left-back faces January exit as La Liga club shows interest

Reguilon’s Tottenham Future in Doubt Amid La Liga Interest

Sergio Reguilon’s time at Tottenham Hotspur looks to be drawing to a close. Once a promising signing from Real Madrid for £32m in 2020, the Spanish left-back has seen his career stall at the north London club. Now, reports from Super Deporte suggest that Getafe, a struggling La Liga side, are prepared to negotiate for Reguilon’s services in January, offering him a potential lifeline to reignite his career.

Reguilon’s Lack of Game Time Raises Questions

Despite Tottenham grappling with injuries and a demanding fixture schedule, Reguilon remains on the fringes of Ange Postecoglou’s squad. First-choice left-back Destiny Udogie has been in stellar form, while makeshift options like Archie Gray have been deployed when necessary. Meanwhile, Reguilon has yet to feature for Spurs since 2022, even as the team struggles with a depleted bench.

Postecoglou’s remarks after Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Fulham underscore the situation. “He [Reguilon] is ready. He is training every day so [he is] part of the squad and we’re down in numbers, but there is also a reason why Reggy is in the last year of his contract with us,” said the Australian coach.

While acknowledging Reguilon’s professionalism, Postecoglou hinted at an exit: “We’ll see how that all transpires but [there is] nothing wrong with his attitude. He is training every day, and we literally have schoolboys on the bench, so we’re low down on numbers and he’ll probably be involved again tomorrow.”

Getafe’s Interest Could Be a Turning Point

Getafe’s willingness to pursue Reguilon offers the Spaniard a chance to return to his home country and secure regular playing time. Whether through a loan, a permanent deal, or even a contract termination, all signs point to an imminent departure. For Tottenham, moving Reguilon on would free up squad space and potentially ease financial burdens.

While Reguilon’s time in London may not have lived up to expectations, his skill set could provide value to a club like Getafe, who are eager to bolster their squad during a challenging campaign.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Initially hailed as an exciting addition, Reguilon showed promise with his attacking runs and technical ability. However, his defensive inconsistencies and recurring injuries have stunted his progress.

While few would argue Reguilon deserves a starting role ahead of Udogie, his lack of integration during a period of squad shortages raises eyebrows. Why has a senior player like Reguilon not been trusted when Spurs have had to field youngsters and reshuffle positions?

The potential exit also raises broader questions about Tottenham’s recruitment strategy. Spending £32m on a player who now seems surplus to requirements feels like another case of mismanagement. Yet, fans will hope Postecoglou’s ruthless decisiveness signals a new direction—prioritising form and fitness over reputation.

For Reguilon, a return to La Liga offers a fresh start, and most Spurs supporters will wish him well. But as January approaches, all eyes will remain on Postecoglou and his ability to shape a squad that can weather the relentless demands of the Premier League.