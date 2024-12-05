Chelsea ‘Open’ to Selling £38m Defender in January – Report

Chelsea’s January Plans: Disasi Exit and Defensive Revamp on the Cards?

Chelsea’s ambitious rebuild under Enzo Maresca has already caught the Premier League’s attention, with the Blues sitting second in the table. Yet, despite the strong start, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy seems intent on tweaking their squad in January. A focal point of these changes is Axel Disasi, whose future at the club appears increasingly uncertain.

Disasi’s Uneasy Chelsea Journey

Axel Disasi arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023 from AS Monaco for £38.8 million. His signing came with expectations of solidifying Chelsea’s back line. While he has made 55 appearances and occasionally showcased his quality, such as scoring in Chelsea’s emphatic 5-1 win over Southampton, doubts linger about his long-term suitability.

TEAMtalk reports that some within the club view Disasi as “limited.” Although there’s no major internal push to offload him, Chelsea are reportedly open to selling the 26-year-old to create space for a new centre-back in January. This move, if executed, would be a signal of Chelsea’s relentless pursuit of a world-class defensive unit.

Disasi’s struggles to establish himself under Maresca are evident—he has started just two Premier League matches this season. With Chelsea’s recruitment team eyeing reinforcements, it seems Disasi could be the player sacrificed to pave the way for fresh talent.

Tomas Araujo and Marc Guehi: Potential Targets

Chelsea’s interest in Benfica’s Tomas Araujo has intensified. The highly-rated 22-year-old carries an £83 million release clause, and comparisons to Gerard Pique underline his potential. Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Benfica, though Newcastle are also vying for his signature.

If the Araujo pursuit stalls, Marc Guehi—an England international and a former Chelsea academy graduate—is considered a prime alternative. Crystal Palace rejected four bids for Guehi last summer, including from Newcastle, but Chelsea’s admiration for their former player remains strong.

With such high-profile names linked, it’s clear Chelsea are determined to bolster their defence. The arrival of either Araujo or Guehi would represent a significant statement of intent.

Broader Transfer Developments

Beyond their defensive targets, Chelsea’s recruitment plans are far-reaching. AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher have reportedly caught their eye. Reijnders is close to signing a contract extension with Milan, but Chelsea’s interest could complicate those talks.

Meanwhile, Kelleher is eager for more first-team opportunities, and Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring the situation. The Blues’ ambition under Maresca shows no signs of waning as they continue exploring avenues to improve their squad depth.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Chelsea fan’s perspective, these developments stir mixed emotions. On one hand, there’s excitement about pursuing elite talents like Araujo and Guehi, which underscores the club’s intent to remain competitive. On the other hand, doubts persist about the rationale for selling Disasi so soon after his arrival.

Disasi’s perceived limitations may justify the move, but he has shown flashes of brilliance, including his recent goal against Southampton. With the team performing well, some fans might question the timing of such upheaval.

Additionally, the hefty price tags associated with Araujo and Guehi could raise concerns about financial prudence, especially considering Chelsea’s extensive spending in recent windows. For some, there’s a sense of déjà vu—a revolving door policy that risks unsettling the squad’s chemistry.

That said, Maresca’s vision appears compelling. If these changes solidify Chelsea’s title aspirations, fans may ultimately embrace the bold strategy. However, patience will be key as the club navigates another pivotal transfer window.