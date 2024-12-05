Report: West Ham’s Next Manager Candidates Explored

West Ham’s Julen Lopetegui Under Pressure: What Comes Next?

West Ham United are at a crossroads. Julen Lopetegui, appointed in the summer to revitalise the club post-David Moyes, finds himself under severe scrutiny after a string of disappointing results. According to Gary Jacob of The Times, the West Ham hierarchy is deliberating whether to part ways with the Spanish tactician after just 14 Premier League games.

Signs of a Struggling Regime

Lopetegui’s tenure started with promise but has faltered dramatically. West Ham have managed just four wins this season, sitting precariously in 14th place, six points clear of relegation. Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester City, which followed a humiliating 4-0 home loss to Arsenal, amplified fan discontent. Chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” rang out at the King Power Stadium, reflecting the growing unrest among supporters.

The board’s patience is reportedly wearing thin. With over £100 million spent in the summer on players like Carlos Soler, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Niclas Füllkrug, expectations were high. However, as Jacob reports, “the new recruits have failed to make an impact,” leaving West Ham’s technical director, Tim Steidten, and majority shareholder, David Sullivan, questioning the direction of the team.

Possible Replacements in the Frame

Should Lopetegui be dismissed, West Ham have options. As Jacob notes, “Graham Potter, 49, is thought to be interested if the job becomes available,” and other candidates include Borussia Dortmund’s Edin Terzic and former Porto boss Sérgio Conceição. Both Terzic and Conceição bring a pedigree that could appeal to the club’s hierarchy.

The possibility of a return to Rafa Benítez has also surfaced, though his recent struggles with Celta Vigo may make him a less attractive option.

A Crucial Run of Fixtures

West Ham face a defining period in their season, starting with a home clash against Wolves on Monday. Following that, they encounter Bournemouth, Brighton, and Southampton before daunting back-to-back matches against Liverpool and Manchester City. Failure to pick up points in these upcoming fixtures could seal Lopetegui’s fate.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For West Ham fans, the current situation feels like déjà vu. They’ve seen big-money signings fail to deliver before, and while Lopetegui’s pedigree offered hope, results tell a different story. Many supporters might feel that Lopetegui’s tactical approach hasn’t aligned with the squad’s strengths, leading to defensive frailties and lacklustre performances.

The prospect of Graham Potter or Edin Terzic taking the helm could excite fans. Potter’s reputation for building cohesive, attacking teams resonates with the club’s aspirations, while Terzic’s ties to West Ham during Bilic’s era offer a sense of continuity. However, fans might worry about starting over yet again, especially mid-season.

Ultimately, the frustration stems from unrealised potential. With players like Füllkrug and Kudus sidelined for extended periods, supporters might argue that Lopetegui deserves more time. But patience is running thin, and the next few games could define not just Lopetegui’s future, but the direction of the club as a whole.