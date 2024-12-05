Ryan Gravenberch: Arne Slot’s Blueprint for Success at Liverpool

Under the meticulous guidance of Liverpool manager Arne Slot, Ryan Gravenberch has emerged as one of the most significant success stories of the season. Initially viewed as a player struggling to rediscover his early potential, the Dutch midfielder has flourished within Slot’s possession-based system, showcasing his ability to control games and influence proceedings on both ends of the pitch.

Gravenberch’s Arrival and Initial Challenges

When Liverpool signed Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 for £34.2m, the move was widely regarded as a gamble. Despite being heralded as one of the most exciting prospects to emerge from Ajax’s academy, his brief stint in Bavaria left question marks over his readiness for the Premier League.

In his debut season at Anfield, Gravenberch showed flashes of brilliance but lacked consistency. His versatility left previous manager Jürgen Klopp uncertain of his ideal position, with the midfielder being deployed in various roles without a defined identity.

Slot’s appointment in May 2024 changed everything. The Dutch coach’s vision and tactical acumen brought a renewed sense of clarity to Gravenberch’s role. Slot’s decision to utilise him as a hybrid No. 6 and No. 8, focused on ball retention and progression, has unlocked the midfielder’s potential.

Ruud Gullit on Gravenberch’s Growth

The impact of Slot’s methods has not gone unnoticed. Speaking to De Telegraaf, Dutch football icon Ruud Gullit described Gravenberch as the revelation of the season. “Ryan Gravenberch fulfils his promise as a top talent from the Ajax academy,” said Gullit. “Bayern Munich, just like with Joshua Zirkzee, came too fast and set too high a goal. After an adjustment period in Liverpool, Gravenberch’s qualities are coming into their own under Slot.”

Gullit also highlighted the broader significance of Slot’s work at Liverpool, adding, “I’m wondering where Arne Slot’s masterclass ends. In any case, Slot is busy paving the way for Dutch coaches abroad.”

These remarks underline the broader implications of Slot’s success, not only for Gravenberch but also for the reputation of Dutch football on an international stage.

Slot’s Perspective

Slot himself has spoken about Gravenberch’s evolution this season, emphasising the midfielder’s intelligence on and off the ball. “He is very comfortable with the ball, and I think that’s what everybody saw, but not every manager,” Slot told Sky Sports. “If you play in a possession-based team, it’s about keeping the ball, making the right decisions, and bringing the ball from the last line towards the forwards.”

Slot has drawn comparisons between Gravenberch and England’s Declan Rice, citing their ability to combine defensive awareness with technical excellence. “He’s not an N’Golo Kanté, but he is a very good runner. He has long legs, he can keep on running, closing down lines,” Slot added.

Gravenberch’s versatility has been a key factor in his success. Slot’s tactical trust has allowed the midfielder to adapt and thrive, earning him a more prominent role in the Liverpool setup.

A Brighter Future

Gravenberch himself credits Slot’s hands-on approach with reigniting his career. Recalling a conversation with the manager, he said, “After the Euros, he called me and said he wanted to give me a chance. Then he said, ‘I want you to focus on the No. 8 but I also want to see you in the No. 6.’ My reaction was really good… it doesn’t really matter where you play as long as you play.”

While his statistical contributions—just one assist this season—may appear modest, Gravenberch’s performances have been transformative. His ability to dictate the tempo of matches, shield the defence, and transition the ball has elevated Liverpool’s midfield.

Ruud Gullit has even tipped Gravenberch to become the most important player for the Dutch national team, a prospect that once seemed improbable. With Slot at the helm, Liverpool’s young midfielder has a platform to develop into one of the finest in his position.

Our View – Anfield Index Analysis

Ryan Gravenberch’s resurgence under Arne Slot is the kind of story that excites Liverpool fans. For years, the club has searched for a player capable of anchoring the midfield while offering attacking impetus. Gravenberch’s unique skill set, combining physical presence and technical finesse, makes him an ideal fit for Slot’s system.

Supporters will be particularly pleased with Slot’s vision. By trusting Gravenberch and giving him clear tactical instructions, Slot has demonstrated his ability to nurture talent and integrate it into a cohesive unit. This approach echoes the great Liverpool managers of the past who turned potential into legacy.

As Gravenberch continues to grow, his performances offer a glimpse into a brighter future for Liverpool. With Slot’s tactical masterclass and the midfielder’s versatility, the Anfield faithful have every reason to believe that this is just the beginning of a new golden era.