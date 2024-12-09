How Liverpool’s Injury List Could Impact Their December Campaign

Liverpool Injury Update: Extra Rest Amid Hectic Schedule

Liverpool’s fixture against Everton was unexpectedly postponed due to Storm Darragh, offering the team a rare period of rest during their packed schedule. While some fans may view this as an inconvenience, others see it as a much-needed break for a squad battling a growing injury list. With Alexis Mac Allister serving a suspension and six key players sidelined, this pause may have arrived at an opportune moment.

As Arne Slot’s side prepares for upcoming fixtures, including a Champions League tie against Girona, let’s delve into the latest injury updates and potential return dates for Liverpool’s sidelined stars.

Goalkeeper Crisis: Alisson’s Recovery Timeline

Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury during the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on October 5. His absence has spanned 11 matches, leaving Caoimhin Kelleher to step in. While Kelleher has performed admirably, his costly mistake against Newcastle highlighted the void left by Alisson.

Slot recently confirmed that Alisson’s recovery has taken longer than anticipated due to the delicate nature of his tendon issue. However, the Brazilian goalkeeper’s return appears imminent. Alisson participated in training drills last Friday, suggesting he could feature against Girona or, more likely, when Fulham visit Anfield this weekend.

Potential Return Date: Tuesday, December 10, vs Girona or Saturday, December 14, vs Fulham

Diogo Jota Nearing Full Fitness

Diogo Jota has been out since sustaining a chest injury during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on October 12. The injury, caused by an accidental collision with Tosin Adarabioyo, has kept Jota out for 10 consecutive matches. However, like Alisson, Jota is edging closer to a return.

Seen in training at Kirkby last week, Jota’s comeback could significantly boost Liverpool’s attacking options. Slot hinted at his imminent return, stating, “Diogo Jota is close to being back.”

Potential Return Date: Tuesday, December 10, vs Girona or Saturday, December 14, vs Fulham

Federico Chiesa’s Frustrating Start

Liverpool’s summer signing, Federico Chiesa, has endured a challenging start to his Anfield career. The Italian winger, brought in from Juventus for £12.5 million, has only made three senior appearances and has been sidelined since September.

Recently, Chiesa featured for Liverpool’s Under-21s in a Premier League International Cup match, scoring and playing 60 minutes. Slot expressed optimism, noting, “Federico is close to being back.” Provided there are no setbacks, Chiesa could return against Girona or Fulham.

Potential Return Date: Tuesday, December 10, vs Girona or Saturday, December 14, vs Fulham

Defensive Setbacks: Konaté and Bradley Updates

Liverpool’s defensive line has been significantly impacted by injuries. Ibrahima Konaté suffered a knee injury during the 2-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid. His absence has left Joe Gomez partnering Virgil van Dijk in recent fixtures. Slot has suggested that Konaté will be out for “a few weeks,” leaving his availability for the festive fixtures uncertain.

Similarly, Conor Bradley’s hamstring injury has further stretched Liverpool’s defensive resources. The Northern Ireland international impressed when deputising for Trent Alexander-Arnold but could be out until the New Year.

Potential Return Dates:

Ibrahima Konaté: Late December

Late December Conor Bradley: Early January

Kostas Tsimikas and Mac Allister Suspensions

Kostas Tsimikas has been absent with an ankle injury sustained in training. While Slot has not provided a specific timeline, Tsimikas is expected to return later this month.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister’s suspension continues to affect Liverpool’s midfield depth. Initially set to miss the Everton match, his ban will now apply to the Fulham fixture. He is also ineligible for the Champions League match against Girona due to accumulating three bookings. Mac Allister’s next appearance will likely be in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton.

Potential Return Dates:

Kostas Tsimikas: Late December

Late December Alexis Mac Allister: Tuesday, December 18, vs Southampton

Conclusion: Rest Offers Reds a Chance to Regroup

The unexpected break caused by the Everton postponement has given Liverpool an opportunity to recuperate ahead of a hectic December schedule. As Alisson, Jota, and Chiesa prepare to return, the Reds will look to build momentum in both domestic and European competitions. However, injuries to key players like Konaté and Bradley underline the need for caution as they navigate the busy festive period.

Liverpool’s ability to manage their squad effectively during this demanding stretch could determine whether they sustain their early-season form or face further setbacks. Fans will be hoping that this enforced rest proves to be a blessing in disguise as the team battles on multiple fronts.