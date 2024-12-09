Report: Premier League Clubs in Race for Juventus Forward

Dusan Vlahovic’s Future: Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United Circle Juventus Striker

As Juventus weigh up their options with Dusan Vlahovic, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the Serie A forward. With the January transfer window fast approaching, Vlahovic’s uncertain future in Turin could reshape plans for these Premier League powerhouses. According to TBR Football.

Why Vlahovic’s Situation Matters

Dusan Vlahovic arrived at Juventus with a hefty £70 million price tag in 2022, a reflection of his scintillating form at Fiorentina. At the time, his potential rivalled even Erling Haaland’s rise in Europe. Yet, the Serbian striker has struggled to justify his wage of over £200,000 per week post-tax—making him Serie A’s highest-paid player since Paul Pogba’s exit.

Juventus’ hesitation to continue footing this significant salary has led to contract renewal talks, but they’ve reportedly reached an impasse. With Vlahovic reluctant to take a pay cut and his current deal expiring in 2026, Juventus face a tough decision: cash in now or risk losing him for less later.

While nine goals in 17 games this season isn’t disastrous, Juventus need more consistent returns to justify their outlay. Amid this uncertainty, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are monitoring the situation, ready to pounce if an opportunity arises.

Arsenal’s Need for a Proven Striker

Arsenal’s pursuit of a prolific striker remains a critical storyline. Despite Mikel Arteta’s attacking riches, a genuine, consistent goal scorer has eluded the Gunners. Kai Havertz has been inconsistent in front of goal, while Gabriel Jesus has shown flashes of brilliance without cementing himself as a dependable No. 9.

Reports suggest Arsenal are considering other options, including Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres, and Benjamin Šeško. However, Vlahovic’s pedigree and physical style could perfectly complement Arsenal’s dynamic attack. With Vlahovic, the Gunners could add a potent dimension to their play and challenge more forcefully for silverware.

Chelsea’s Quest for Firepower

For Chelsea, the equation is equally compelling. Despite Nicolas Jackson’s recent form, the club lacks a reliable striker who can guarantee goals across all competitions. The allure of a 6’3” forward with Premier League experience—albeit from another European league—aligns with Chelsea’s long-standing recruitment strategy. Vlahovic could give Enzo Maresca’s side a decisive edge, particularly in high-stakes games where clinical finishing is often the difference.

Manchester United’s Striker Troubles

Manchester United’s situation is perhaps the most precarious. Despite splurging on Rasmus Højlund, the Dane’s adaptation to Premier League rigours has been inconsistent. Joshua Zirkzee has similarly failed to light up Old Trafford. Bringing in Vlahovic would signal intent and ease the scoring burden on their young strikers.

What Juventus Stand to Lose

Thiago Motta’s defence of Vlahovic paints the picture of a player whose talents have yet to peak. “He’s progressing well. He brings much more than goals, contributing both offensively and defensively,” said Motta in September. Yet, even his coach acknowledges the nerves and inconsistency that have clouded Vlahovic’s performances.

If Juventus sell, they could recoup much of their original investment. But letting him leave could also mean losing a player who might fulfil his potential elsewhere—a sobering prospect for a club looking to reclaim its dominance in Italy and Europe.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United fans, the interest in Vlahovic invites both excitement and scepticism.

While adding a £70 million striker might boost the squad, some Arsenal supporters argue the funds would be better allocated to midfield reinforcements or defensive depth. Questions about whether Vlahovic’s Serie A stats translate to the Premier League persist. Arsenal have experienced high-profile transfers faltering under pressure—will Vlahovic be another Nicolas Pépé?

Chelsea’s transfer history is littered with big-money strikers who failed to deliver, from Alvaro Morata to Romelu Lukaku. Fans worry Vlahovic could follow suit, particularly given his struggles in Italy’s less demanding league. His wages might also upset Chelsea’s strict financial approach under Pochettino.

For United fans, the prospect of another expensive acquisition after Højlund raises eyebrows. Vlahovic’s reported salary demands also conflict with United’s attempts to maintain wage structure discipline post-Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Juventus’ need to offload Vlahovic creates a tempting opportunity, rival fans might argue that clubs should tread cautiously. At £70 million, expectations are high. Yet, as Motta suggests, Vlahovic is far from a finished product. Investing in potential rather than proven talent could backfire, particularly in the unforgiving Premier League.