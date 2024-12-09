Report: Chelsea Manager’s Honest Take on Their Title Chances

Maresca – Rivals Won’t Slip Up Like Cucurella

Enzo Maresca has candidly reflected on Chelsea’s progress under his stewardship, admitting his side are ahead of expectations but warning that their Premier League rivals won’t stumble like Marc Cucurella did in Sunday’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Tottenham.

Progress Beyond Expectations

Taking over in the summer after Mauricio Pochettino’s sixth-place finish, Maresca has propelled Chelsea into second place in the table, just four points behind Liverpool. However, the Reds hold a game in hand following the postponement of their Merseyside derby due to Storm Darragh.

“We are ahead of my expectation,” Maresca said after the thrilling comeback. “In terms of the way we play on the ball, off the ball and in terms of the results.”

Caution in Title Ambitions

Despite their improved performances, Maresca downplayed any suggestion that Chelsea are ready to challenge for the Premier League title. The Italian manager highlighted the consistency of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal as the benchmark.

“Arsenal, [Manchester] City and Liverpool probably don’t slide – like Cucurella did,” he remarked with a touch of humour, referring to his left-back’s costly slip that led to Tottenham’s early goals. The Spaniard notably changed his boots after the incident.

“To be serious, we are not ready. We are far from these teams, but we focus on day-by-day and trying to improve the team.”

Driving Competition Within the Squad

Maresca emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards across his squad to sustain their momentum. “The plan or the idea is to not let the players slow down. They cannot drop because they know another player is waiting to come in.”

While Chelsea’s resurgence is undeniable, Maresca’s words signal a realistic and measured approach to their ambitions in a fiercely competitive title race.