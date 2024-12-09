Report: Arteta Calls for Improvements After Arsenal’s Draw

Arteta Reflects on Saka’s Disallowed Goal and Arsenal’s Draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has voiced his disappointment after his side was held to a 1-1 draw at Fulham, a result that denied them the chance to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool. Bukayo Saka’s late effort, which appeared to seal the win, was disallowed for offside, leaving Arteta “gutted” but resolute.

A Frustrating Result for Arsenal

Sunday’s encounter was one of missed opportunities for Arsenal. Fulham struck first through Raul Jimenez, only for William Saliba to equalise and reignite the Gunners’ momentum. Despite dominating the game and pushing relentlessly for a winner, Arsenal left Craven Cottage with just one point.

“We really wanted it,” said Arteta, reflecting on the game. “We have good momentum, and it was a crucial moment for us to go for it. We certainly tried and were so close to achieving it.”

Saka’s Disallowed Winner

The defining moment came in the dying minutes when Saka appeared to secure all three points with a perfectly timed header. However, VAR intervention revealed that Gabriel Martinelli, who delivered the cross, was marginally offside in the build-up. The disallowed goal underscored the fine margins in the Premier League.

“Gutted that we didn’t win it, because I think we deserved to win from the beginning to the end,” Arteta said. “But this is the quality of the opposition and the margins of the league. For millimetres, we could have been sitting here with three points.”

Arteta Sets Clear Objectives

Despite the frustration, Arteta remains focused on improvement. “We cannot feel sorry for ourselves,” he emphasised. “We had a really good performance against a strong team. Now we have to continue to improve and ensure the opposition have zero chances to win. That’s the objective.”

Arsenal’s draw leaves them six points adrift of Liverpool, who still hold a game in hand after their Merseyside derby was postponed due to Storm Darragh. For Arteta and Arsenal, the task is clear: refine their game and maintain pressure on the leaders.