Report: Man City’s Injury List Grows as Title Defence Stalls

Man City Injury Woes Continue: Latest Updates on Foden, Ake, Stones, and Others

Manchester City’s season has taken a difficult turn, as Pep Guardiola’s side battles mounting injuries and inconsistent form. Despite breaking a seven-game winless streak at home against Nottingham Forest, City’s away struggles persisted with a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace. Defensive frailties, coupled with suspensions and key injuries, are compounding Guardiola’s challenges as the team prepares for crucial matches against Juventus and Manchester United. Here’s the latest on City’s injury list.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden’s absence due to bronchitis has left a creative void in City’s midfield. The England international missed the games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, and while his return remains uncertain, the Champions League clash with Juventus could see him back in action.

Potential return date: Wednesday, 11 December, vs Juventus

Defensive Concerns

Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji picked up an injury during the Forest match and was not risked at Selhurst Park. Guardiola stated Akanji would be assessed further, leaving his availability for the Juventus game and Manchester derby uncertain.

Potential return date: Unknown

Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake’s injury woes continued as he signalled for a substitution late in the Forest match. Guardiola’s post-match comments suggested a longer absence for the Dutchman.

“Ake’s injury doesn’t look good,” Guardiola admitted.

Potential return date: Unknown

John Stones

John Stones has been sidelined since the Carabao Cup loss to Tottenham, where he was withdrawn at half-time. No updates on his recovery timeline have been provided.

Potential return date: Unknown

Midfield Setbacks

Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic returned from international duty with an injury that has kept him out of City’s last five matches. Guardiola previously indicated that Kovacic would be sidelined for weeks, potentially stretching into late December.

Potential return date: Late December 2024

Long-Term Absentees

Oscar Bobb

Oscar Bobb, who showed promise during pre-season, suffered a leg fracture in training. The 21-year-old’s return is projected for early 2025, with Guardiola targeting January or February for his recovery.

Potential return date: January or February 2025

Rodri

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri remains City’s most significant long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury against Arsenal. While initial projections suggested he would miss the rest of the season, Rodri remains optimistic about a late-season return.

“My target is to come back this season,” Rodri shared on The Rest Is Football podcast. “I am doing much better than I thought.”

Potential return date: Summer 2025

Defensive Fragility and Upcoming Tests

City’s inability to keep a clean sheet away from home since October highlights the impact of their defensive injuries. Conceding two goals per match in their last six away games underscores the need for reinforcements, particularly with Rico Lewis suspended following his red card at Selhurst Park.

As Guardiola braces for critical encounters against Juventus and Manchester United, the urgency to address these injuries grows. How City navigates this period could define their campaign, particularly with the Premier League title race heating up.