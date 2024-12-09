Report: Spurs Face Defensive Crisis Ahead of Packed Schedule

Spurs Injury Concerns Deepen: Latest Updates on Key Players

Tottenham’s promising early-season form under Ange Postecoglou has been disrupted by a mounting injury list. Back-to-back Premier League defeats against Bournemouth and Chelsea have compounded the club’s problems, with key players sidelined or struggling to regain full fitness. As Spurs approach a busy schedule, here’s the latest on their injury challenges and return timelines.

Brennan Johnson’s Illness

Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson raised concerns after being substituted shortly after half-time during the Chelsea clash. Postecoglou later clarified the withdrawal was due to illness, rather than an injury.

“Brennan just didn’t feel well,” Postecoglou explained. “He wanted to give it a go, but he just wasn’t feeling 100 per cent, so I had to take him off.”

Potential return date: Thursday, 12 December, vs Rangers

Defensive Setbacks

Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven made a surprising return to the starting XI against Chelsea after a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Despite lasting 79 minutes, his substitution prompted fears of another setback. However, Postecoglou downplayed the severity, attributing the decision to planned rotation.

“The plan was always for Micky to play 60, 70 minutes today,” said Postecoglou. “He didn’t feel anything significant—just tightness.”

Potential return date: Thursday, 12 December, vs Rangers

Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero’s return to action against Chelsea ended prematurely, with the defender substituted just 15 minutes in due to a quad issue. Postecoglou expressed frustration at the ongoing injury troubles but confirmed the latest problem was unrelated to his previous toe injury.

“It’s not like Romero re-injured his toe—it’s a totally different injury, which could happen at any time,” Postecoglou said.

Potential return date: Unknown

Ben Davies

Ben Davies’ hamstring injury against Bournemouth has added to Tottenham’s defensive woes. Postecoglou admitted the club is still assessing the extent of the issue.

“It looks like he’s done his hamstring,” Postecoglou said. “He’ll obviously be out for a period of time.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Goalkeeping Concerns

Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham’s first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario underwent surgery for a fractured right ankle after an impressive performance against Manchester City, where he played through the injury. He now faces an extended recovery period, leaving Fraser Forster to deputise in his absence.

Potential return date: Unknown

Youth and Long-Term Injuries

Mikey Moore

Teenage prospect Mikey Moore has been sidelined since October due to illness. Postecoglou emphasised the importance of patience in his recovery, given the 17-year-old’s young age and potential.

“We’ll be guided by how he feels,” Postecoglou said. “He’s still here, part of what we’re doing, and he’ll be back in the next few weeks.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Richarlison

Richarlison’s hamstring injury continues to keep him out of action, with a return not expected until January. Postecoglou highlighted the need for caution as the Brazilian works his way back to fitness.

“Hopefully, he’ll be back in the New Year,” Postecoglou confirmed.

Potential return date: January 2025

Wilson Odobert

Summer signing Wilson Odobert is recovering from surgery for a serious hamstring injury. The 19-year-old’s return remains uncertain as Tottenham’s medical team monitors his progress.

Potential return date: Unknown

Navigating a Challenging Period

With Spurs dealing with a growing injury list, Postecoglou faces a challenging period ahead. The absences of key players such as Romero, Vicario, and Richarlison have disrupted momentum, while the likes of Van de Ven and Johnson offer hope of immediate reinforcements.

The club’s next fixtures against Rangers and a congested festive period will test Tottenham’s depth and resilience. For Postecoglou, the priority remains managing player recoveries carefully to avoid further setbacks while keeping Spurs competitive in the Premier League and beyond.