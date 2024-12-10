Preview: RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa where to watch

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa: Champions League Guide

Aston Villa aim to regain form as they face RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight. Unai Emery’s side, returning to Europe’s elite competition, have had a mixed journey so far, with two winless games stalling their early momentum.

Villa’s Recent Challenges in Europe

Villa’s last two outings have been eventful but disappointing. A shock 1-0 loss to Club Brugge included an unusual moment where Tyrone Mings handled the ball in his own penalty area. More frustration followed in their clash with Juventus, where a late winner was controversially ruled out.

Despite these setbacks, Villa are likely to approach tonight’s fixture with optimism. RB Leipzig, struggling this season, have lost all five of their Champions League matches, offering Villa a golden opportunity to reclaim their form.

Match Details and Viewing Options

TV Coverage

The match will air on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Live Streaming

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can also stream the game via the platform’s website and app, ensuring fans won’t miss a moment of the action.

With Villa eyeing a much-needed win and Leipzig searching for redemption, this match promises to deliver compelling Champions League drama.