Report: Pressure Mounts on Wolves’ Boss Amid Relegation Battle

Wolves’ Future Under Gary O’Neil: Can He Weather the Storm?

As pressure mounts on Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to West Ham, questions loom over his future. With Wolves sitting second-bottom in the Premier League, four points adrift of safety, O’Neil remains determined to turn their fortunes around.

Despite the tough circumstances, O’Neil remains resolute, pointing to key refereeing decisions and the club’s transitionary state as factors in their current plight. Speaking to the media, he emphasised his commitment to the cause: “I am not concerned. I am really proud of the group and everything they have given me. I can only ask them to give their best.”

Defensive Frailties: Wolves’ Achilles Heel

One of Wolves’ most glaring issues this season has been their inability to defend set pieces effectively. The team has conceded 38 goals in the league, the highest of any side, with 15 of those coming from set-piece situations—excluding penalties. This vulnerability was highlighted once again during Tomas Soucek’s back-post header for West Ham’s opener.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher didn’t mince his words on Sky Sports: “Wolves have to defend the set-piece better. They’ve conceded 15 goals from set-pieces this season. Seven more than any other team. They have a huge problem here.”

The departure of set-piece coach Jack Wilson in October has only compounded these problems. Historically, Wolves have struggled with set-pieces in relegation seasons, conceding 20 such goals in 2003-04 and 18 in 2011-12. Both campaigns ended with a drop to the Championship—a worrying omen for O’Neil’s side.

Navigating a Transition: Challenges for O’Neil

Since taking the reins in August, O’Neil has overseen significant changes at Wolves. The club’s summer transfer dealings saw the sale of key players like Max Kilman to West Ham (£40m) and Pedro Neto to Chelsea (£54m), leaving a void in experience and talent. O’Neil was candid about the challenges these departures have posed.

“The club has been through an incredible transition since I came in,” he explained. “We’ve signed some players who will be really good for this club for the future, but we have lost an awful lot. It makes it harder. [Since I’ve been here] we have lost £200m worth of talent. We understand it will be tough. We will knuckle down and get going again.”

Despite the challenges, O’Neil remains proud of his efforts and optimistic about the team’s long-term potential: “Whenever this journey ends with Wolves, I’ll be proud of it.”

Controversial Decisions: Were Wolves Unlucky?

In addition to their defensive woes, O’Neil pointed to key refereeing decisions in the West Ham defeat that he felt went against Wolves. The corner leading to West Ham’s first goal, he claimed, should not have stood, as the ball appeared to come off Aaron Wan-Bissaka last. Similarly, he argued that there was a foul on defender Santiago Bueno in the lead-up to the Hammers’ second goal.

“It is crazy,” O’Neil said to Sky Sports regarding the Bueno incident. “He was going to head the ball away, so next phase of play is irrelevant because we would have cleared the ball.”

Additionally, O’Neil was adamant that Wolves were denied two penalties: “The foul on Goncalo Guedes was a blatant penalty. There was a little one on [Jean-Ricner Bellegarde] too, it was small contact but enough to make him fall over.”

While these contentious moments contributed to Wolves’ downfall, O’Neil admitted his side could have done more: “It was a combination of us not quite doing enough and the decisions going West Ham’s way meant we came away with nothing.”

A Glimmer of Hope: Key Fixtures on the Horizon

Despite their current predicament, Wolves have an opportunity to reignite their survival campaign in the coming weeks. Saturday’s clash with fellow strugglers Ipswich Town, who have managed just one win in their last 15 Premier League matches, presents a golden chance for Wolves to gain momentum. This is followed by an away fixture at Leicester City, another team battling to avoid relegation.

Jamie Carragher highlighted the importance of these fixtures: “You look at the fixture list and sometimes the club might think whether they want to bring a new manager in and it will be some decent games for the new man to start with. That will be in the back of Gary O’Neil’s mind.”

For O’Neil, these games represent an opportunity to silence his critics and steer Wolves out of the bottom three. “We won’t give up and we’ll keep pushing,” he insisted. If Wolves can capitalise on these fixtures, the narrative surrounding their season could shift dramatically.