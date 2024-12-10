Liverpool in Girona: Match Preview and How to Watch the Action

Girona vs Liverpool: Champions League Preview

Liverpool are back on the Champions League stage as they face Girona in Spain later today. Arne Slot’s impressive start in Europe with the Reds continues, boasting a flawless record so far in this campaign.

Liverpool’s European Momentum

Having secured maximum points in their group, Slot is expected to rotate his squad with the fixture list becoming increasingly demanding. However, the Reds are firm favourites against Girona, a side that has only one European win to their name this season.

Recent Fixture Adjustments

Liverpool were granted a brief respite as their Merseyside Derby clash against Everton was postponed on Saturday. This break may provide an opportunity for fresh legs to shine in Spain.

How to Watch Girona vs Liverpool