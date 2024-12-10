Can Girona Halt Liverpool’s Unbeaten Champions League Campaign?

Girona vs Liverpool: A Chance to Shine in Europe

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign continues tonight with a trip to Girona. Arne Slot’s men have been imperious in Europe this season, topping their group after three successive victories. Their most recent triumph, a 2-0 win over Real Madrid, underlined their dominance and left them on the brink of the knockout stages.

Momentum Favouring Liverpool

The Reds approach this fixture with the wind in their sails. While a gruelling 3-3 draw with Newcastle took its toll last week, the enforced break following the Merseyside derby postponement due to Storm Darragh may have offered some respite. With qualification all but assured, Slot is likely to rotate, providing opportunities for squad players to impress.

Girona, meanwhile, are struggling in both domestic and European competition. A solitary win from their first five matches leaves the Spanish side languishing near the bottom of La Liga. In Europe, their fortunes have been equally bleak, with just one victory in their group campaign.

Key Details for Fans

Date and Time : Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 5.45 pm GMT

: Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 5.45 pm GMT Venue : Estadi Montilivi, Girona

: Estadi Montilivi, Girona TV Coverage : Live on TNT Sports 1

: Live on TNT Sports 1 Streaming: Discovery+ app for subscribers

Team News

Liverpool have received a boost with Alisson Becker returning to training, although Diogo Jota, also back in training, hasn’t travelled to Spain. Federico Chiesa remains sidelined due to illness, while Kostas Tsimikas is a doubt. Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate are unavailable due to injuries, and Alexis Mac Allister is suspended.

Girona will look to exploit Liverpool’s potential squad rotation, but the depth of the Reds’ bench should ensure they remain favourites.

Prediction

Liverpool’s quality and confidence make them strong favourites to extend their unbeaten European run. Girona, despite the home advantage, face an uphill battle to contain Slot’s side. Expect a professional display from Liverpool, even if rotation sees some fresh faces in action.