£26m Everton Star Has Asked to Leave the Club in January – Report

Everton Transfer Woes: Beto’s Future in Doubt Amid January Speculation

Everton’s turbulent start to the season has taken another dramatic turn with claims emerging from Tutto Mercato that striker Beto has handed in a transfer request. The Guinea-Bissau international, who joined the Toffees from Udinese in 2023, is reportedly seeking an exit in January after struggling for game time under Sean Dyche. However, conflicting reports suggest Everton may be reluctant to part ways with their £26 million acquisition.

Beto’s Dilemma: Lack of Opportunities Under Dyche

Beto’s move to Everton was touted as an opportunity to strengthen the club’s striking options, particularly given Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury record. But reality has painted a starkly different picture. The 26-year-old has made just one Premier League start this season, a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United, before being replaced in the following fixture by Calvert-Lewin, who marked his return with a dominant 4-0 victory.

Adding further frustration, Chelsea loanee Armando Broja, recently back from injury, has also been preferred over Beto in recent matches. According to Tutto Mercato, this lack of playing time has driven the striker to request a January move, with Italian clubs like Torino and Roma reportedly circling.

Serie A Interest: Torino and Roma Leading the Chase

Torino is said to be particularly keen on bringing Beto back to Serie A. The Italian side is reportedly considering a loan deal with an obligation to buy for a fee between £12.4 million and £16.5 million—significantly below the sum Everton paid just over a year ago. Meanwhile, Roma, who will soon share ownership with Everton under The Friedkin Group, are also reportedly interested, eyeing Beto as a potential backup for Artem Dovbyk.

However, sources close to Everton have cast doubt on the likelihood of an imminent transfer. TEAMtalk reports that Everton view Beto as a vital part of their squad, especially given the injury histories of Calvert-Lewin and Broja. Letting the striker leave mid-season could leave the Toffees dangerously short of options in attack.

Ownership Intrigue: Friedkin Group’s Potential Impact

The evolving ownership situation adds another layer of complexity to Beto’s future. With The Friedkin Group poised to take over Everton, speculation about potential synergy between Everton and Roma has grown. Despite this, it’s understood that any player movement between the clubs is unlikely before the end of the season.

Beto’s six goals in 39 appearances last season may not have set the league alight, but they were crucial in covering for Calvert-Lewin’s frequent absences. Everton’s reluctance to sell reflects their awareness of the striker’s potential value as they navigate the challenges of the Premier League campaign.

Contrasting Narratives: What’s Next for Beto?

While Beto’s desire for regular minutes appears evident, the conflicting reports suggest Everton are far from eager to grant his exit. The club’s small squad and reliance on their forwards make retaining the striker a priority, even as interest from Serie A continues to grow.

As January approaches, this saga will undoubtedly intensify, but one thing remains clear: Everton cannot afford to make decisions that weaken their already thin squad.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From the perspective of an Everton fan, this situation is yet another example of poor squad management. Spending £26 million on Beto only to limit his chances is baffling. Supporters might argue that Sean Dyche has failed to integrate the striker effectively, instead favouring Calvert-Lewin despite his ongoing fitness issues.

The looming Friedkin Group takeover further complicates matters. The possibility of Roma leveraging their new connection to Everton to sign Beto at a cut-price deal is a bitter pill to swallow for fans. Such a move would feel like a betrayal of the club’s need for stability and ambition.

For a club fighting to regain its footing, losing a player like Beto—especially with no guaranteed replacement—would highlight the lack of a cohesive transfer strategy. This saga could leave supporters questioning whether Everton’s leadership truly prioritises the club’s long-term success over short-term financial gain.