West Ham Want to Sign Chelsea Star in January Transfer Window – Report

West Ham Target ‘Special’ Defender Tosin Adarabioyo in January

West Ham United are reportedly considering a loan move for Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo in the January transfer window, according to Give Me Sport. The former Fulham centre-back, described as “special” by his ex-manager Marco Silva, could provide a much-needed boost to West Ham’s struggling defence. With Julien Lopetegui’s side languishing in 14th place, conceding a worrying 27 goals in 14 games, the Hammers’ defensive frailties have been a major talking point this season.

Defensive Concerns Demand Action

The numbers don’t lie—West Ham’s defensive record is among the worst in the league, ranking fifth for goals conceded. Despite spending over £120 million in the summer and welcoming Lopetegui as manager, their defensive issues have persisted, leaving fans and critics questioning the team’s cohesion at the back.

Tosin Adarabioyo, 27, could be the answer. After moving to Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2024, he has struggled for game time in a star-studded backline, featuring Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana. With just three Premier League starts and most of his appearances coming in the Europa Conference League, including a goal against FC Noah, Tosin is eager for more minutes.

Sources indicate that Adarabioyo would welcome a move to West Ham. “He wants to increase his game time,” reported insiders in France. His enthusiasm for the challenge bodes well for the Hammers, who need fresh energy in their defence to turn their season around.

Why Tosin Adarabioyo Fits West Ham’s Needs

Lopetegui’s side has suffered from both inconsistency and injury setbacks in defence, with Jean-Clair Todibo expected to miss time due to injury. This leaves a gap that Tosin, with his Premier League and European experience, is well-equipped to fill.

Standing at 6’5”, Adarabioyo brings a physical presence and calmness in possession, attributes that could complement Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma in central defence. His ability to play out from the back would also align with Lopetegui’s tactical demands.

Adding Tosin on loan could prove to be a pragmatic move for West Ham. The defender’s contract with Chelsea runs until 2028, so a permanent deal seems unlikely in January. However, a loan agreement would allow the Hammers to assess his impact before committing to a more long-term solution.

Lopetegui’s Future Hinges on January Moves

Julien Lopetegui’s tenure at West Ham is already under scrutiny just months after his arrival. Despite high expectations following his Sevilla success, his side has failed to deliver consistent performances. A key concern has been their inability to shut out opposition attacks, leading to dropped points in winnable fixtures.

If West Ham can secure Tosin in January, it might buy Lopetegui some time to implement his vision. As Give Me Sport suggests, “The potential loan transfer of Tosin could be a major step in helping this.” The manager’s task will be to integrate the defender quickly, shoring up a leaky backline while keeping hopes of European qualification alive.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a West Ham fan’s perspective, the potential signing of Tosin Adarabioyo feels like a glimmer of hope in an otherwise frustrating season. The team’s defensive struggles have been glaring, and bringing in someone with Premier League experience could make an immediate difference.

Adarabioyo’s height and composure would add steel to a defence that has looked fragile, particularly in set-piece situations. Fans may also feel optimistic knowing the defender is motivated to prove himself—a trait that could inspire others in the squad. His ability to slot into a Europa Conference League fixture and even score reflects his readiness to perform under pressure.

However, scepticism remains. Some supporters might question whether a loan move is enough to address deeper structural issues in the squad. Others might argue that a temporary fix won’t be sufficient to steady the ship long-term. Regardless, Tosin’s addition would be a step in the right direction, potentially turning around a defence that has been the Achilles’ heel of Lopetegui’s tenure.