Report: Why Bologna Star Could Be Liverpool’s Next Defensive Addition

Liverpool’s Centre-Back Search: Why Sam Beukema Stands Out

Liverpool’s relentless pursuit of quality talent continues, and Sam Beukema has emerged as the latest defensive prospect on their radar. As TeamTalk reports, the Dutch centre-back’s strong performances for Bologna have captured the attention of Arne Slot’s Liverpool. But as the Reds weigh up a potential move, questions linger about whether Beukema is the missing piece in their defensive puzzle.

Sam Beukema: Bologna’s Defensive Anchor

Standing at an imposing 6ft 2in, Beukema has proven himself a reliable asset for Bologna this season. His recent performance in their 2-2 draw against Juventus showcased his aerial prowess, achieving a 100% aerial duel success rate. More than just a physical presence, Beukema excels in forward passes and ball touches, highlighting his capability in possession—a trait that modern defenders require to thrive in elite competitions.

While Liverpool seem to prioritise Beukema, they are not alone. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan are among the European heavyweights monitoring the defender, who is under contract with Bologna until 2025. Thiago Motta, now at Juventus, remains keen to reunite with Beukema, further intensifying the race for his signature. Bologna reportedly value him at €25m (£20.7m), a figure likely to rise as interest mounts.

Why Liverpool are Interested

Liverpool’s defensive strategy under Arne Slot demands a ball-playing centre-back who can excel under pressure. Beukema fits this mould. His experience in Serie A, combined with his composure in crowded situations, aligns well with Liverpool’s tactical ethos. As Beukema himself shared in a previous interview, “He’s [Slot] a phenomenal coach. I remember him showing me… where I lacked composure.”

Slot’s emphasis on calmness and precision suits Beukema’s strengths. Moreover, his Premier League aspirations and admiration for Liverpool could give the Reds an edge in negotiations. Speaking to Cronache di Spogliatoio, Beukema expressed his admiration for English football: “There are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along, I would be happy to go there one day.”

Competition and Challenges

Despite the mutual interest, securing Beukema’s signature won’t be straightforward. Real Madrid are reportedly gathering information on the Dutchman, while Atletico Madrid see him as a potential fit for Diego Simeone’s defence-first approach. Inter Milan also view him as a long-term successor to Francesco Acerbi.

Bologna are reluctant to sell in January, forcing interested clubs to wait until the summer of 2025. For Liverpool, this delay could complicate their plans, particularly with other suitors like Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo also under consideration. Each of these options brings unique qualities, but Beukema’s combination of technical ability and physicality arguably makes him a more versatile choice.

Future Impact at Liverpool

If Liverpool were to land Beukema, his arrival would signify more than just another transfer. His addition would bolster their defensive depth and provide competition for Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, and Joe Gomez. Moreover, his technical attributes could enhance Liverpool’s build-up play, an area where they’ve occasionally struggled against high-pressing opponents.

While Beukema’s lack of international caps might raise eyebrows, his performances at Bologna demonstrate his readiness for a bigger stage. His trajectory mirrors that of other late-blooming defenders who thrived after transitioning to top-tier clubs.

Our View – EPL Analysis

Excited Liverpool Fans Await Beukema’s Potential Signing

For Liverpool supporters, Beukema’s profile ticks many boxes. His aerial dominance, composure on the ball, and tactical intelligence align with the demands of Premier League football. At 26, he’s entering his prime years, making him a potentially long-term solution for Liverpool’s defensive line.

However, there’s room for cautious optimism. While Beukema’s stats in Serie A are promising, the Premier League’s intensity and physicality represent a significant step up. Fans may question whether he can replicate his Bologna form in England’s most demanding arenas. Concerns about his relatively low tackle and interception rates last season are valid, but his improvements this term under Vincenzo Italiano suggest a player on the rise.

The competition for Beukema’s signature underscores his potential, and his admiration for Arne Slot could prove decisive. Liverpool fans will hope that the manager’s connection with the player tips the scales in their favour. Yet, with heavyweights like Real Madrid circling, the Reds must act decisively to secure this promising talent.

In the words of one Liverpool fan: “Beukema looks like the kind of player who could thrive under Slot, but only time will tell if he’s worth the gamble. Either way, it’s exciting to see the club targeting players who fit our modern style of play.”