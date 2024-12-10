Report: Man Utd Duo Face Uncertain Future This January

Man Utd January Shake-Up: Eriksen and Antony on the Chopping Block

As the January transfer window looms, Manchester United’s head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly open to offloading Christian Eriksen and Antony to reshape his squad. According to GiveMeSport, these potential exits could free up funds to strengthen key positions as Amorim aims to leave his mark on the Red Devils.

Wage Bill Concerns and Squad Overhaul

Christian Eriksen and Antony, who collectively earn £350,000 per week, are under scrutiny. Eriksen, nearing the end of his contract, and Antony, struggling to justify his £86 million transfer fee from Ajax, are viewed as expendable assets. Amorim, working closely with key decision-makers, is eyeing ways to reduce the wage bill while making room for reinforcements.

Antony, in particular, has faced challenges adapting to Amorim’s tactical preferences, finding himself behind Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo for a starting berth. Meanwhile, Eriksen’s declining influence in the squad signals that he is not part of the manager’s long-term vision.

Selling these high-earning players could provide Amorim with much-needed financial flexibility, especially as Manchester United’s inconsistent Premier League campaign demands urgent attention.

Striker Search on Hold

Despite their struggles in front of goal—only 19 Premier League goals this season—Manchester United are unlikely to pursue a striker in January. Amorim remains content with current options, including Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford, while summer signing Joshua Zirkzee is expected to stay despite links with a return to Serie A.

Instead, Amorim’s focus lies in addressing defensive frailties, particularly at left-back. Strengthening this position is seen as more critical to stabilising the team as they chase European qualification amidst fierce competition.

Decision-Making and Squad Dynamics

The potential departure of sporting director Dan Ashworth, coupled with frustrations over recent recruitment strategies, highlights a period of significant transition at Old Trafford. Amorim has reportedly identified left-back reinforcements as a priority, with any funds from sales likely to be channelled into this area.

However, the decision to part ways with Eriksen and Antony signals a broader shift in squad dynamics. Antony’s form has been a major talking point, with critics questioning whether he can deliver on the promise that brought him to Manchester. Similarly, Eriksen’s diminishing role raises questions about United’s ability to balance experience and youth in their squad.

As the January window approaches, Amorim faces tough choices that could define his tenure at the club. While selling two big-name players might be controversial, it could pave the way for a leaner, more efficient Manchester United.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This potential squad shake-up feels like a necessary step to move the club forward. Antony and Eriksen have had their moments, but neither has consistently delivered the level of performance expected at Old Trafford.

Antony’s transfer from Ajax promised much, yet his impact has been underwhelming. Watching Garnacho and Diallo step up highlights the need for players who can adapt and thrive in Amorim’s system. Antony’s struggles to find form, combined with his hefty wages, make his departure a logical move for both the player and the club.

Similarly, Eriksen’s best days seem to be behind him. While his creativity and vision have been assets, his diminishing pace and fitness issues make him a luxury the current squad cannot afford. If selling him provides funds for a much-needed left-back or midfield enforcer, it’s a pragmatic decision.

Manchester United’s lack of attacking firepower this season is concerning, but prioritising defensive stability is a wise move. With Rashford and Hojlund showing flashes of brilliance, Amorim’s decision to stick with his current forwards makes sense—especially if it allows investment in other areas of weakness.

Ultimately, fans will hope these moves are part of a broader strategy to bring Manchester United back to the top. Selling Eriksen and Antony reflects a commitment to evolution rather than stagnation. If Amorim can translate these bold decisions into results on the pitch, he’ll win the faith of the supporters and prove that his vision for Manchester United is worth backing.