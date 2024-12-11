Preview: Juventus Host Man City in Must-Win Match

Juventus vs Man City: Champions League Clash to Watch

Can Either Team Regain Their Form?

Juventus and Manchester City find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they prepare for a pivotal Champions League encounter tonight. With both teams languishing in the lower half of the League Phase standings—Juventus in 22nd and City in 20th—a victory is vital to spark a much-needed turnaround.

The two sides have struggled for consistency this season. Manchester City’s defensive woes are glaring, conceding seven goals in their last two Champions League outings. Meanwhile, Juventus have been plagued by indecisiveness, recording seven draws in their previous nine matches. Both teams face a defining moment in Turin.

Match Details: Kick-off Time and Venue

This crucial Champions League clash kicks off at 8 PM BST on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. The venue is Juventus’ iconic Allianz Stadium, a fortress they’ll hope can inspire them to rediscover their form.

How to Watch Juventus vs Man City

TV Broadcast: UK fans can catch the action live on TNT Sports.

Live Stream: Online coverage is available via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team News: Key Players and Injuries

Phil Foden’s potential return is a boost for Manchester City after he missed the draw at Crystal Palace due to bronchitis. Rico Lewis, sent off in the same game, is eligible to feature, but City’s defensive options remain thin. Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, and John Stones are all unavailable, leaving Pep Guardiola with a patched-up backline. Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start as he builds match fitness.

For Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic is back in contention, offering manager Thiago Motta a much-needed attacking option. However, injuries continue to hamper the squad, with Douglas Luiz, Bremer, and Andrea Cambiaso all sidelined. Former Manchester City player Danilo is likely to start at full-back.

Prediction: Can City Edge Past Juve?

This matchup pits a struggling Manchester City against a Juventus side in transition. Despite their current woes, City have the quality to dominate on their day, as past performances have shown. Juventus, for their part, will hope their returning players can tip the scales in their favour.

However, City’s firepower might be the deciding factor in a closely contested game. Expect Guardiola’s side to edge it with a 2-1 victory.

Head-to-Head Record