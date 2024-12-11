Report: Guardiola Life After Man City and Possible Next Steps

Guardiola’s Future: Man City’s Final Chapter for a Managerial Mastermind

Pep Guardiola has drawn a definitive line under his club management career, revealing that Manchester City will be his final stop before a potential foray into international football. The Spaniard, who joined City in 2016, has since delivered 15 major trophies and transformed the club into a dominant force in English and European football.

Guardiola’s Intentions for the Future

Speaking candidly on YouTube with celebrity chef Dani Garcia, Guardiola, 53, shared his plans:

“I’m not going to manage another team. I’m not talking about the long-term future, but what I’m not going to do is leave Manchester City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now,” he stated.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager elaborated on his waning appetite for the relentless grind of club management, explaining his hesitation to start anew elsewhere:

“I wouldn’t have the energy. The thought of starting somewhere else, all the process of training and so on. No, no, no. Maybe a national team, but that’s different. I want to leave it and go and play golf, but I can’t [if he takes a club job]. I think stopping would do me good.”

England’s Missed Opportunity

Reports surfaced that Guardiola was approached about the England managerial role during the summer. However, his decision to extend his stay at City until 2027, signing a two-year contract extension, has solidified his commitment to the club. Despite his success, Guardiola’s comments suggest an eventual departure into international football remains a strong possibility.

Mixed Fortunes Since Contract Extension

On the pitch, Manchester City have endured inconsistent form since Guardiola’s extension. The team has won just once in their last nine games, with the sole victory coming against Nottingham Forest. A recent 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace underscored their struggles.

Looking ahead, Guardiola and his squad face a crucial week. They visit Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday before hosting Manchester United on Sunday in a Premier League clash. Addressing the team’s recent struggles, Guardiola acknowledged:

“Right now we are not in the position – when we have had the results of the last seven, eight games – to talk about winning games in plural. We have to win the game and not look at what happens in the next one yet.”

This chapter of Guardiola’s illustrious career may be his last in club football, but his influence will continue to shape the game for years to come.