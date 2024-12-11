Report: Man City’s Midfield Gets a Lift Ahead of Juventus Fixture

Man City Bolstered by Foden and Kovacic for Juventus Test

Manchester City travel to Turin for a vital Champions League clash against Juventus, buoyed by the return of Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic. Their inclusion in Pep Guardiola’s squad offers a timely lift as City look to regain momentum amid a challenging run of fixtures.

Key Midfield Boost Ahead of Juventus

City’s season has been disrupted by a spate of injuries, a fact highlighted by Guardiola’s frustration after a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, where he was missing seven first-team regulars. However, the return of Foden and Kovacic to training on Tuesday is a welcome development. Both midfielders have been named in the 22-man squad for the trip, though Guardiola tempered expectations, citing their lack of match fitness.

“I don’t think so. Maybe a few minutes for Kova but I don’t think so,” Guardiola remarked when asked if either player might start. “But it’s nice to have them here to the team, to the training sessions and to travel with us.”

Defensive Concerns Persist

Despite this boost, City remain short at the back. John Stones, Nathan Aké, and Manuel Akanji are all sidelined, compounding Guardiola’s defensive headaches. Speaking on their absences, he added, “Nathan will be longer than Manu, but I don’t know [how long]. It’s the same [challenge] like we had in the last month, nothing changes.”

Meanwhile, Rodri and Oscar Bobb also miss out, leaving City’s squad stretched as they aim to navigate this crucial fixture.

Squad List for Juventus Trip

City’s confirmed squad showcases their remaining depth, with Ederson, Kyle Walker, and Erling Haaland among the key names travelling. Youth players, including Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Jacob Wright, are also included as Guardiola adapts to the current injury crisis.

As Guardiola’s side seek a result to strengthen their European campaign, all eyes will be on how City’s returning stars influence proceedings in Turin.