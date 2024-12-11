Report: Arsenal eye Serie A forward in search for true number nine

Arsenal’s Interest in Vlahovic: A Strategic January Move?

Arsenal’s pursuit of a prolific number nine has taken a compelling turn. According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners are reigniting their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, a player they have long admired. With Mikel Arteta eager to bolster his attacking options, the Serbian forward could be a realistic addition in the January transfer window.

Vlahovic or Isak? A Tale of Two Strikers

While Arsenal are also monitoring Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, his staggering £115 million price tag makes Vlahovic the more financially viable target. Juventus are reportedly open to offers around €65-70m (£53.6m-57.7m), creating an opportunity for Arsenal to pounce. The contrast is stark: Isak is an established Premier League star, while Vlahovic offers proven international quality at a more reasonable cost.

Arteta views Vlahovic as a seamless fit for his dynamic playing style. With nine goals in 17 appearances this season, the 24-year-old has showcased his ability to perform at the highest level. However, his relationship with Juventus coach Thiago Motta appears strained, adding fuel to speculation about a potential departure.

Arsenal’s Long-Term Strategy

Despite Kai Havertz leading the line this season, Arsenal’s need for a natural number nine remains evident. The team has also shown interest in other targets such as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres. Yet, Vlahovic’s availability and price make him a standout candidate to finally fill the void left by the likes of Olivier Giroud.

Juventus, on the other hand, could be tempted to cash in on Vlahovic given their financial struggles and dissatisfaction with his fit in Motta’s system. His high wage demands might also make a Premier League switch attractive.

With Arsenal still chasing their first league title in two decades, signing a marquee striker like Vlahovic could prove pivotal.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The Vlahovic saga feels eerily familiar. Arsenal have been here before—linked to marquee players only to see deals collapse or targets join rival clubs. The question remains: will this be different?

Critics might argue that while Vlahovic is a talented forward, he is not the finished article. His performances at Juventus have been solid but not transformative, leading to questions about whether he is worth the investment.

Moreover, the contrast between Vlahovic and Isak presents an intriguing debate. Isak’s Premier League experience offers a proven track record, albeit at a much higher cost. Arsenal’s decision-makers must weigh the risks of betting on Vlahovic’s potential against the certainty of Isak’s abilities.

Finally, Arsenal’s transfer strategy often comes under scrutiny. Some fans might wonder if this is another case of settling for a “budget” option rather than making a statement signing. While Vlahovic could be a smart move, the club’s past hesitations in the transfer market leave room for doubt.