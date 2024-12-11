Report: Spurs defender faces six-week layoff in injury setback

Cristian Romero Injury Setback a Major Blow for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur’s defensive woes continue as Cristian Romero faces an extended spell on the sidelines. The Argentine centre-back returned for Spurs against Chelsea following a bruised toe but was forced off within 15 minutes during the dramatic 4-3 loss.

Fresh Concerns Over Quad Injury

Manager Ange Postecoglou expressed his disappointment post-match, stating: “Romero is just obviously hugely disappointing. He felt something in his quad. He trained really well. He wasn’t the one I was worried about, to be honest, but, you know, it’s just like I said, the way the season’s going for us.”

Reports from Argentine journalist Gastón Edul suggest that Romero is now expected to be sidelined for six weeks with a muscular problem in his quad. This injury is not linked to his prior foot issue, offering clarity but no comfort to Tottenham fans.

Key Matches Missed

If Edul’s timeline holds true, Romero will miss critical fixtures, including the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United, a Premier League clash with Liverpool, and the high-stakes North London Derby against Arsenal on 15 January 2025.

Romero’s potential return is tentatively set for the league match against Leicester on 26 January or Tottenham’s final Europa League group stage fixture against Elfsborg.

Spurs Face Defensive Challenges

Romero’s absence compounds an already difficult period for Spurs, with their defensive line stretched thin. The timing of his injury adds significant pressure to Ange Postecoglou’s tactical plans during a demanding schedule.