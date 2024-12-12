Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United: Match Preview, Team News and TV Watching Guide

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United: A Crucial UEFA Europa League Clash

With challenging fixtures against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon, Manchester United will view this UEFA Europa League clash with Viktoria Plzen as a must-win. Despite being unbeaten in Europe this season, United’s campaign has been underwhelming, with three of their matches ending in draws. Ruben Amorim’s side will need a sharp performance to solidify their position in the league phase table.

Match Details: Time, Venue, and Broadcast

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United kicks off at 5:45 pm BST on Thursday, December 12, 2024. The game will be held at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, offering a challenging away atmosphere for the Red Devils.

Fans in the UK can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 5:30 pm GMT. TNT Sports subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team News: Injury Woes and Selection Dilemmas

For Viktoria Plzen, the absence of defender Svetozar Markovic looms large after he was forced off during their recent league match against Karvina. Their defence will need to reorganise to counter United’s attack.

Manchester United’s squad sees some interesting developments. Promising young defender Leny Yoro could make his European debut after starting against Nottingham Forest last weekend. However, competition in defence intensifies as Victor Lindelof has rejoined first-team training and travelled with the squad. Meanwhile, Toby Collyer, a rising talent in midfield, has also been included.

On the other hand, Jonny Evans, despite returning to training at Carrington, did not make the trip, and Luke Shaw remains sidelined following a recent injury setback. The left-back’s absence continues to limit United’s defensive options.

Match Outlook: Predictions and Expectations

Manchester United’s recent form has raised concerns, and anything less than a victory here will heighten scrutiny ahead of their domestic clashes. Ruben Amorim’s tactical setup, especially in defence, has shown vulnerabilities, particularly in dealing with set-pieces. Plzen, known for their tenacity, could exploit these weaknesses if United fail to maintain concentration.

Despite this, United’s attacking depth and superior individual talent give them the edge on paper. A disciplined performance will be key to securing three points and easing pressure as they navigate their demanding schedule.

Viktoria Plzen: An Underrated Opponent

Sitting just one place below United in the league phase table, Plzen have matched the Red Devils’ European record, with only one goal separating the two sides. Their resilience and ability to capitalise on opponents’ errors make them a dangerous opponent. United cannot afford to underestimate the Czech outfit, especially on their home turf.

Prediction: Tight Contest with High Stakes

Given the stakes and the quality on both sides, this promises to be a closely fought encounter. Expect Manchester United to edge out a narrow victory, but not without moments of tension, especially if Plzen find opportunities from set-pieces.