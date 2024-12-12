Preview: Can Fulham Upset Liverpool’s Top Spot Hopes?

Liverpool vs Fulham: Premier League Showdown at Anfield

Liverpool return to Premier League action this Saturday, hosting a resilient Fulham side at Anfield. Arne Slot’s team are eager to build on their strong domestic form and maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Reds Aim to Dominate After Champions League Grind

After their Merseyside derby clash was postponed due to Storm Darragh, Liverpool had an unconvincing 1-0 win against Girona midweek in the Champions League. While Slot expressed dissatisfaction with his side’s performance in Spain, they remain firm favourites at home. The return of Alisson Becker in goal has bolstered their defence, though injuries to key players, including Ibrahima Konaté and Kostas Tsimikas, present challenges. Alexis Mac Allister’s suspension following his fifth booking adds to Liverpool’s lineup woes.

Fulham Seek to Extend Impressive Away Form

Fulham arrive at Anfield buoyed by a spirited 1-1 draw with Arsenal. Marco Silva’s side are unbeaten in their last three away games, proving they are no pushovers. However, the Cottagers face a few selection headaches of their own. Joachim Andersen’s fitness remains uncertain, while Harrison Reed’s injury and suspensions for Tom Cairney and Calvin Bassey limit Silva’s options.

Reiss Nelson, a doubt for this fixture, could be a key absentee for Fulham. Nevertheless, Fulham’s disciplined defence and counter-attacking prowess could trouble Liverpool, especially if the Reds show signs of midweek fatigue.

Prediction and Key Stats

Fulham’s recent resilience on the road suggests this won’t be straightforward for Liverpool. Yet, with their potent attack and home advantage, the Reds should edge this encounter.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Fulham.

Head-to-Head Record: Liverpool 45 wins, Fulham 13 wins, 19 draws.

Where to Catch the Action

Due to the 3pm UK blackout, the match won’t be televised live in the UK. Highlights will air on Match of the Day at 10.30pm Saturday on BBC One.