Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match Preview, Latest Team News and TV Watching Guide

Rangers vs Tottenham: Europa League Clash at Ibrox Promises Drama

The “Battle of Britain” is set to unfold as Rangers host Tottenham Hotspur in a UEFA Europa League showdown at Ibrox. This classic Anglo-Scottish rivalry comes with high stakes, with both teams vying for a crucial spot in the last 16. The timing, however, seems less than ideal for Tottenham, who are grappling with injuries and recent struggles in form.

Meanwhile, Rangers are on a roll, unbeaten in their last eight matches, including an emphatic 4-1 victory over Nice on matchday five. Both sides are tied on 10 points, adding further tension to an already high-stakes encounter.

Kick-off Details and How to Watch

The much-anticipated clash kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

For fans tuning in from the UK, TNT Sports 1 will broadcast the match live, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Those with TNT Sports subscriptions can also catch the action via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team News: Rangers and Tottenham’s Line-ups

Rangers approach the game relatively unscathed by fresh injuries but face squad limitations. Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Tom Lawrence, Oscar Cortes, and Rabbi Matondo remain sidelined. Additionally, Danilo and Ianis Hagi are unavailable due to their exclusion from the Europa League squad for this stage.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are navigating a raft of injury concerns. Key players such as Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Richarlison, Wilson Odobert, Ben Davies, and Micky van de Ven are ruled out. This leaves the defensive duties likely in the hands of Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin.

Brennan Johnson’s return from illness is a positive for Spurs, while Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon remain ineligible for this European fixture.

Prediction: Can Rangers Capitalise on Home Form?

Rangers come into this match brimming with confidence, riding a wave of solid form. Their performances, including a dominant win against Nice, signal a team that thrives under pressure.

Tottenham, by contrast, find themselves at a crossroads. Recent Premier League outings have highlighted vulnerabilities, particularly in defence. Yet, Tottenham have a knack for stepping up against formidable opposition, as evidenced in their matches against Manchester City and Manchester United earlier this season.

This game isn’t a must-win for Spurs, but avoiding defeat could be vital for morale. If they can rediscover their early-season rhythm, they may just halt Rangers’ momentum. That said, the form guide tilts in favour of a Rangers victory at Ibrox.

Conclusion

This Rangers vs Tottenham encounter is more than just another Europa League fixture; it’s a defining moment in both teams’ European campaigns. With a place in the last 16 on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Will Rangers’ home advantage and form carry them over the line, or can Tottenham defy the odds and silence the Glasgow crowd?

Football fans across the UK will be glued to their screens, anticipating a match that promises intensity, drama, and no shortage of talking points.