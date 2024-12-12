Astana vs Chelsea: Match Preview, Latest Team News and TV Watching Guide

Astana vs Chelsea: UEFA Europa Conference League Preview

Chelsea’s UEFA Europa Conference League journey continues today as they travel to Kazakhstan to face Astana. The Blues have already secured their place in the last 16 with four wins from four, allowing manager Enzo Maresca to experiment with his squad. Meanwhile, Astana find themselves in dire straits, sitting 23rd in the league phase standings after a disappointing 2-0 loss to Welsh side TNS in their last outing.

With the match kicking off this afternoon, fans can expect an intriguing clash between two sides at opposite ends of the form spectrum.

Match Details and Broadcast Information

The game is set for 3:30 PM GMT today, Thursday, December 12, 2024, at the Almaty Central Stadium. Astana’s usual ground is currently under renovation, forcing the switch in venue.

For UK viewers, TNT Sports 2 will provide live TV coverage starting at 3 PM GMT. Fans can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Squad Updates for Both Teams

Chelsea’s rotation plans may be hindered by some notable absences. Cesare Casadei is unavailable after his red card against Heidenheim, while Mykhailo Mudryk is sidelined with illness. In addition, injuries to senior defenders Reece James and Wesley Fofana have left gaps in the defensive setup.

Astana, on the other hand, will look to capitalise on Chelsea’s youthful lineup, though their recent struggles suggest this may be an uphill battle.

Predicted Outcome

Even with a rotated squad, Chelsea are heavy favourites to maintain their flawless record in the Conference League. The frigid temperatures in Kazakhstan could make it an uncomfortable outing for the Blues, but their depth and quality should prevail.

Astana’s current form and league position indicate they may struggle to contain Chelsea’s attack, even if the visitors field a second-string side. Expect Chelsea to dominate possession and control the pace of the game, potentially sealing a comfortable win.

Key Stats and First-Time Meeting

This match marks the first-ever competitive meeting between Astana and Chelsea. With contrasting trajectories in this season’s UEFA Europa Conference League, it’s a chance for Chelsea to further assert their dominance while Astana fight to salvage pride.

Chelsea head into this fixture with confidence, buoyed by their perfect start to the campaign. For Astana, this is a daunting test against one of Europe’s elite, but it also offers a rare opportunity to play on a big stage.

Whether you’re tuning in on TNT Sports or following the live updates, this clash promises to highlight Chelsea’s depth and underline Astana’s resilience.