Man City ‘Under Serious Pressure’ After Juventus Defeat – What is Going Wrong?

Manchester City and Guardiola Facing Unprecedented Challenges

Manchester City’s struggles in the Champions League have thrust Pep Guardiola into unfamiliar territory. A 2-0 defeat to Juventus on Wednesday left City’s progression to the knockout stages far from certain and added to a string of concerning performances. With only one win in their last ten matches and seven defeats during that run, the pressure is mounting on Guardiola to turn things around.

Alarming Statistics Highlight City’s Decline

The numbers paint a bleak picture of Manchester City’s current form. Since the start of November, City have conceded 20 goals across all competitions—the most among Europe’s top five leagues. Their defensive struggles are particularly glaring away from home, where they’ve allowed two or more goals in each of their last seven matches.

In the Champions League, City’s once-reliable defence has crumbled. Having kept clean sheets in their first three group-stage games, they’ve since conceded nine goals in three outings. This marks the first time in Guardiola’s managerial career that one of his teams has let in more than two goals in three consecutive Champions League matches.

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha summarised the situation: “They found it very hard to break [Juventus] down, and Erling Haaland himself was frustrated. To make it even worse, there were times where City were very open. They seemed so stretched.”

How Injuries and Absences Have Affected City

Injuries have undeniably played a role in City’s downturn. Key players like John Stones, Nathan Ake, and Manuel Akanji have been sidelined, but the absence of Rodri has been particularly impactful. The Spanish midfielder’s ability to control games and protect the defence has been sorely missed.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand weighed in, saying: “Rodri, people are talking about, but there is a bigger picture than that. They have lacked control in the midfield area. They don’t seem to have the security within the team. They have been easy to play through.”

Joleon Lescott added: “It is not down to one individual, but with Rodri, I think it is the only position where the replacement isn’t as impactful.”

The Challenge of Rebuilding Consistency

Guardiola’s success at Manchester City has been built on consistency, but the cracks are beginning to show. His approach of making incremental changes each season rather than overhauling the squad is being tested. Some observers, like former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin, argue that City need a significant rebuild to remain competitive at the highest level.

“Pep Guardiola’s dominance is done—well, it is for the time being,” Nevin remarked. “There is a rebuild of monumental proportions needed… How quickly can this be done? Inside two years is the answer.”

Can Guardiola Turn Things Around?

History suggests that Manchester City under Guardiola are capable of bouncing back. In December 2018, they lost three Premier League games and fell ten points behind the leaders, only to win 18 of their next 19 matches and claim the title.

Guardiola remains optimistic: “Of course I question myself, in the good moments, in the bad moments. I was stable in the good moments, I was stable in the bad moments. I try to find the way, find the win.”

City’s immediate task is daunting. They must visit Paris Saint-Germain in January in what could be a decisive fixture, followed by a home game against Club Brugge. Progression to the Champions League knockouts is still possible, but the margin for error is slim.

While their current struggles are unprecedented for a Guardiola-managed team, there is still time for Manchester City to salvage their season. However, the path ahead is steep, and the need for change—whether in tactics, personnel, or mentality—has never been more apparent.