Report: Man Utd Plotting Move for Top Serie A Striker

Manchester United Monitoring Juventus Star Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United have set their sights on Dusan Vlahovic as a potential summer acquisition, as reported by Football Insider. The Serbian striker, currently at Juventus, has emerged as a compelling alternative to Viktor Gyokeres, who shares a notable connection with United manager Ruben Amorim from their time at Sporting CP.

Struggles in United’s Striking Department

United’s attack has faltered in recent months, creating a pressing need for reinforcements. Despite a promising start under Amorim, Marcus Rashford has been relegated to the bench in recent matches, highlighting concerns over his consistency. Joshua Zirkzee, a summer signing, has netted just three goals in 21 appearances—far from the return expected at this level. Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund’s season has been marked by inconsistency, with five Premier League goals to date but long spells without finding the net.

The lack of firepower has prompted United to widen their search for a top-class No.9. Vlahovic, whose contract with Juventus runs until 2026, is viewed as an attainable target. Should Juventus fail to secure his long-term future, a cut-price deal could be on the cards.

Vlahovic: Among Europe’s Elite Strikers

Vlahovic’s reputation precedes him as one of Europe’s most desirable forwards, alongside names like Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak, and the aforementioned Gyokeres. At Juventus, he has showcased his knack for scoring goals with a physical, yet technically refined style that would suit the rigours of Premier League football.

Importantly, his inclusion in United’s shortlist signifies Amorim’s commitment to elevating the squad’s attacking options. Gyokeres may remain the manager’s preferred choice due to their past collaboration, but Vlahovic offers a tantalising blend of power, skill, and finishing prowess that could help United rediscover their clinical edge.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The link to Dusan Vlahovic sparks must spark mixed emotions for Man United fans. On one hand, fans are eager to see an elite striker join the squad to complement Amorim’s dynamic system. Vlahovic’s blend of strength and technical ability appears well-suited to the Premier League’s physical demands, and his proven track record at Juventus adds weight to his candidacy.

However, the club’s struggles to close out high-profile transfers in recent years remain a source of frustration. The reported interest from Arsenal further complicates matters, as United’s rivals have demonstrated a proactive approach in securing top-tier talent. Supporters may feel a sense of urgency—if Vlahovic is genuinely available, then United’s hierarchy must act decisively to avoid missing out.

Additionally, questions persist regarding Amorim’s preference for Viktor Gyokeres, who shares a unique rapport with the manager. While Gyokeres’ prolific form is undeniable, fans might argue that Vlahovic represents a more polished option. The fear of settling for a secondary target due to logistical delays or competing bids adds to the anxiety surrounding the club’s transfer strategy.

Ultimately, for United to re-establish themselves as a dominant force, they must address their attacking deficiencies with a signing of Vlahovic’s calibre. Whether they can outmanoeuvre Arsenal and other suitors will likely define the success of their summer transfer window.