Player Ratings: Wonderkid Shines as Chelsea Beat Astana in Europa Conference League

Astana 1-3 Chelsea: Blues Secure European Progress with Style

Chelsea made light work of their UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Astana, sealing a 3-1 win to book their spot in the last 16. Enzo Maresca’s much-rotated side showcased depth and composure, leaving the Kazakhstani hosts with little chance to upset the favourites.

Young Talent Shines in Dominant First Half

Marc Guiu was the name on everyone’s lips after a stellar opening 20 minutes. The 18-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a decisive burst past the Astana defence. His second followed shortly after, as he expertly deflected Pedro Neto’s whipped cross into the net. The teenager’s clinical display is exactly what Chelsea’s fans will be hoping for as they navigate their European journey.

The third goal came from an unlikely source: left-back Renato Veiga. Taking advantage of poor marking, he rose highest to nod in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s corner, putting Chelsea firmly in control.

Marin Tomasov’s strike just before half-time briefly lifted the home crowd, but it was a rare highlight in an otherwise subdued performance from Astana.

Second Half Lacked Bite but Delivered Results

After the break, Astana tightened their lines and showed more organisation, but they lacked the cutting edge to genuinely trouble Chelsea. Despite some promising moments, they failed to convert possession into clear-cut chances. Chelsea, on the other hand, appeared content to manage the game rather than push for an emphatic scoreline.

Enzo Maresca’s substitutions aimed to provide fresh legs and preserve key players for upcoming fixtures, but they somewhat disrupted Chelsea’s rhythm. Still, the Blues saw out the match with relative ease, demonstrating their ability to adapt to varying game scenarios.

What’s Next for Chelsea?

With this victory, Chelsea have confirmed their passage to the knockout stage and now turn their attention to Shamrock Rovers for the final group-stage match. Maresca will likely rotate his squad once again, prioritising freshness ahead of a busy domestic schedule. However, the performance against Astana raises encouraging questions about the potential of the squad’s younger players and the depth available to Maresca in key positions.

Player Ratings: A Solid Team Performance

Starting XI:

GK: Filip Jorgensen – 7 Calm and composed when called upon, though not overly tested.

RB: Josh Acheampong – 8 Energetic down the right flank, contributing well to both defence and attack.

CB: Axel Disasi – 7 Assured at the back, handling Astana’s sporadic attacks with ease.

CB: Tosin Adarabioyo – 7 Reliable and composed, albeit less involved than his defensive partner.

LB: Renato Veiga – 9 Man of the Match. A goal and tireless work on the left flank highlighted his excellent display.

DM: Sam Rak-Sakyi – 8 Provided a solid shield in midfield, breaking up play effectively.

DM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – 8 Controlled the tempo and delivered the assist for Veiga’s goal.

RW: Pedro Neto – 8 Sharp delivery for Guiu’s second and constantly posed a threat out wide.

AM: Carney Chukwuemeka – 8 Dynamic and creative in the centre, linking up play beautifully.

LW: Tyrique George – 8 Tireless and lively, creating chances and drawing fouls.

ST: Marc Guiu – 8 Two goals in quick succession showed his poise and natural finishing ability.

Substitutes:

Ato Ampah (46’ for Neto) – 6 Struggled to replicate Neto’s influence but worked hard defensively.

Harvey Vale (67’ for Chukwuemeka) – 6 Showed flashes of creativity but lacked consistency.

Shumaira Mheuka (78’ for Guiu) – 6 Limited involvement in his short cameo.

Kiano Dyer (86’ for Rak-Sakyi) – N/A Came on too late to make an impact.

Unused Subs: Lucas Bergstrom, Max Merrick, Harrison Murray-Campbell, Kaiden Wilson, Richard Olise.

Manager: