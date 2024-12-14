Liverpool XI Decisions Could Define Fulham Encounter

Liverpool vs Fulham: Predicted Lineup, Team News and Injury Updates for Premier League Clash

Liverpool are set to host Fulham in a crucial Premier League encounter at Anfield on Saturday, with the Reds aiming to maintain their commanding four-point lead at the summit of the table. The potential return of Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa offers a timely boost as the leaders prepare to face a well-organised Fulham side.

Injury Updates: Jota and Chiesa Eye Return

Diogo Jota has been sidelined since sustaining a rib injury during Liverpool’s narrow 2-1 victory over Chelsea in October. The Portuguese forward has missed 11 consecutive games across all competitions but could make his long-awaited return this weekend. Federico Chiesa, who has battled a combination of injuries and illness, is also in contention after his last appearance against Wolves in late September.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot provided an update in his pre-match press conference, saying: “I think they are [available]. We have one training session to go. Federico missed quite a lot for a long time, was ill last week, so we have to wait and see how he is exactly doing. But maybe Diogo is in the squad and maybe Federico as well.”

Both players are expected to feature on the bench, with Chiesa potentially targeting a more significant role in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Southampton next week.

Key Decisions in Liverpool’s Lineup

Liverpool’s goalkeeping position seems secure as Alisson, who was exceptional on his return to action, is likely to retain his spot between the posts. The defensive setup is also expected to remain consistent despite the continued absence of Ibrahima Konaté, Conor Bradley, and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister’s one-game suspension, carried over from the postponed Merseyside derby, opens up opportunities. Slot is likely to stick with the trio that started in Girona: Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Curtis Jones.

In attack, Darwin Núnez struggled midweek, which could pave the way for Cody Gakpo to start alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz. Both players will look to exploit Fulham’s defensive vulnerabilities while maintaining Liverpool’s attacking fluidity.

Fulham: A Stiff Challenge

Fulham arrive at Anfield aiming to upset Liverpool’s rhythm. Marco Silva’s side has shown resilience this season, making them a formidable opponent despite their mid-table position. The Cottagers will be wary of Liverpool’s attacking prowess but have the capability to test the league leaders on the counterattack.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones

Forwards: Salah, Díaz, Gakpo

Injured: Konaté, Bradley, Tsimikas

Suspended: Mac Allister