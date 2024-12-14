Arsenal’s Predicted XI for Premier League Everton Battle

Arsenal vs Everton: Predicted Lineup and Key Team News for Premier League Clash

Arsenal face Everton in what promises to be a pivotal Premier League encounter on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to solidify their position in the league, while Everton aim to upset the odds.

Gabriel’s Return Boosts Arsenal Defence

Arsenal’s defensive ranks could be bolstered by the return of Gabriel, who has been sidelined for the last three games due to a muscular injury. The Brazilian centre-back took part in training on Friday, giving Arteta hope of his availability.

“There is a possibility with one of them to be available. He trained today and we will see tomorrow,” Arteta confirmed when asked about Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori. Pressed further, he added, “Yup,” confirming that Gabriel is the player in question.

Calafiori, however, remains unavailable. The left-back, out with a groin issue, continues to recover. Arteta highlighted the cautious approach being taken: “We are just respecting the times that the medical department has set…he is getting very close now.”

Arsenal’s Injury Challenges in Defence

The Gunners are navigating a mounting injury list, particularly in defence. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain out, limiting Arteta’s options. This could see Myles Lewis-Skelly, the young prospect, earn another start at left-back. Jurrien Timber, who made an appearance against Monaco midweek, is expected to reclaim the right-back slot.

Timber’s return might allow Thomas Partey to return to his familiar midfield role, with Mikel Merino potentially dropping to the bench. The defensive reshuffle highlights Arsenal’s depth but also their vulnerabilities in key areas.

Changes Expected in Arsenal’s Attack

Arteta is also set to shake up his attacking lineup. Kai Havertz is tipped to lead the line, replacing Gabriel Jesus as Arsenal’s No. 9. Leandro Trossard could feature on the left wing, taking Gabriel Martinelli’s spot, while Bukayo Saka will continue his role on the right flank.

This fluid front three will be supported by Arsenal’s dynamic midfield trio of Martin Ødegaard, Thomas Partey, and Declan Rice. The tactical adjustments underline Arteta’s intent to keep Everton guessing.

Predicted Arsenal XI vs Everton

Arteta is likely to opt for a 4-3-3 formation:

Goalkeeper: Raya

Defenders: Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber

Midfielders: Ødegaard, Jorginho, Rice

Forwards: Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Injured: Calafiori (groin), Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee), Zinchenko (muscle)