Arsenal’s Injury Woes Ease Before Everton Clash

Arsenal Welcome Gabriel Boost Ahead of Everton Showdown

Arsenal’s defensive frailties have been a persistent concern, but Mikel Arteta’s squad could see a crucial reinforcement as they prepare to host Everton this weekend. Gabriel Magalhães, the Brazilian centre-back, is poised to make his return to the starting line-up, offering a significant lift for the Gunners.

Gabriel Back in Training

Gabriel has been absent since suffering a muscle injury that forced him off in consecutive matches against Sporting CP and West Ham last month. During his absence, Arteta’s defensive reshuffle saw Jakub Kiwior step up alongside William Saliba. Despite Kiwior’s admirable performances in victories over Manchester United and Monaco, as well as a draw with Fulham, Arsenal have missed the commanding presence of their first-choice centre-back duo.

The Brazilian’s return to training at London Colney on Friday brings optimism for his inclusion against Everton. Arteta provided an update at his pre-match press conference, saying: “There is a possibility with one of them to be available. He trained today and we will see tomorrow.” When pressed further, Arteta confirmed the player in question was Gabriel.

Defensive Depth Still a Concern

While Gabriel’s return is a welcome development, Arsenal’s injury woes are far from over. Riccardo Calafiori, the versatile Italian defender, remains sidelined with a groin injury. Calafiori has also missed the last three matches but is said to be “very close” to a return, as the busy festive period looms. Arteta noted, “We are just respecting the times that the medical department has set and then we monitor his evolution every single day. He is not fully ready yet, but he is getting very close now.”

Elsewhere, Oleksandr Zinchenko’s muscular injury will keep him out of action, with the Ukrainian international having missed recent fixtures against Fulham and Monaco. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are long-term absentees, both nursing knee injuries.

Makeshift Solutions Proving Effective

Arsenal’s makeshift defence delivered a resilient performance in their midweek Champions League triumph over Monaco. Despite not training before the game, Thomas Partey played the full 90 minutes as a stand-in right-back, showcasing his versatility. Jurrien Timber, another key defensive option, made a late appearance, replacing academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly, who had earned a surprise start ahead of Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Timber’s increasing involvement will be pivotal as Arsenal navigate their packed December schedule. His expected inclusion against Everton could provide further stability alongside Gabriel’s anticipated return.

Pivotal Moment for Arsenal

Saturday’s clash with Everton represents an opportunity for Arsenal to solidify their defensive structure and build momentum. With Gabriel back in contention and the promise of reinforcements like Calafiori on the horizon, Arteta will look to maintain his side’s push at the top of the Premier League table. A return to full strength can’t come soon enough, but the resilience displayed during this challenging period bodes well for the challenges ahead.