Report: Liverpool Lead Race for Midfielder After Real Sociedad U-Turn

Zubimendi U-Turn: A Boost for Liverpool’s January Plans

Martin Zubimendi, Real Sociedad’s midfield maestro, has reportedly had a change of heart regarding his future, opening the door for a potential move to Liverpool. According to TEAMtalk, Zubimendi’s renewed openness to leaving his boyhood club could ignite Liverpool’s pursuit of their top midfield target.

Liverpool’s Persistence Pays Off?

Liverpool’s interest in Zubimendi is no secret. After identifying him as the ideal player for Arne Slot’s midfield setup last summer, the club was prepared to meet his €60m/£51m release clause. However, the Spaniard’s loyalty to Real Sociedad initially thwarted their plans.

A fresh report from The Times reveals that Zubimendi is now reconsidering his stance, with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal monitoring the situation closely. This development comes as Liverpool aim to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

TEAMtalk has confirmed that Liverpool always intended to make another move for Zubimendi in January, regardless of his prior reluctance. The midfielder’s change of heart has only strengthened their resolve.

Competition for Zubimendi’s Signature

While Liverpool remain favourites, competition from Manchester City and Arsenal cannot be ignored. City’s need for midfield reinforcements has grown, especially with Rodri’s absence exposing gaps in their setup. According to Fabrizio Romano, a new central midfielder is a top priority for Pep Guardiola.

However, The Telegraph reports that Zubimendi has reservations about joining City due to concerns over playing time once Rodri returns. Liverpool’s recruitment team believes the Spaniard is a perfect fit for their system and could displace players like Ryan Gravenberch or Alexis Mac Allister.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are also in the market for a central midfielder, but their plans seem more focused on the long term, with 2025 being the target for major reinforcements. This could give Liverpool a significant advantage in January.

Double Deal in the Works

Zubimendi’s potential arrival could be part of a larger January spending spree for Liverpool. TEAMtalk has revealed that the Reds are also targeting Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson. The Cherries are reportedly demanding £40m for the young left-back, a fee Liverpool appear willing to meet.

With Robertson turning 30 and showing signs of slowing down, investing in a younger option makes sense for the Reds. Securing both Zubimendi and Kerkez would strengthen Liverpool’s title charge and demonstrate their ambition in the transfer market.

What Zubimendi Brings to Liverpool

Zubimendi’s qualities align perfectly with the demands of Slot’s high-intensity system. A composed presence in midfield, the Spaniard excels in breaking up opposition play and dictating tempo. His tactical intelligence and technical ability would provide Liverpool with the control they sometimes lack in midfield.

While displacing Gravenberch or Mac Allister won’t be straightforward, Zubimendi’s skill set makes him a strong candidate for a starting role. His experience in La Liga and the Champions League also adds a layer of pedigree to Liverpool’s midfield options.

Other Transfer Updates

In addition to Zubimendi and Kerkez, Liverpool are keeping an eye on potential replacements for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Simon Phillips has reported that Chelsea’s Malo Gusto is a possible target. However, Chelsea’s reluctance to sell makes this a challenging prospect.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender William Gallas has weighed in on Mohamed Salah’s future, advising against a return to Stamford Bridge. “I think Chelsea should reject the chance to sign Mohamed Salah as a free agent this summer,” Gallas told TEAMtalk. “The current Chelsea team are all learning and growing together, and it’s working for Enzo Maresca. Bringing in Salah could disrupt the squad.”

Liverpool fans will hope that any potential departure for Salah is offset by high-quality additions like Zubimendi and Kerkez.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Liverpool fans will undoubtedly feel excited about Zubimendi’s renewed openness to a move. The 24-year-old’s skill set is tailor-made for Arne Slot’s tactical approach, and his potential arrival could elevate the Reds’ midfield to new heights.

However, there’s a degree of caution to consider. With competition from Manchester City and Arsenal, securing Zubimendi’s signature is far from guaranteed. City’s financial clout and Arsenal’s long-term vision pose genuine threats. Liverpool must act decisively to close the deal.

The potential addition of Milos Kerkez further highlights Liverpool’s proactive approach to squad building. Fans will be pleased to see the club addressing long-term needs, particularly in the left-back position. Robertson’s contributions have been immense, but planning for the future is essential in maintaining consistency.

Ultimately, Zubimendi’s U-turn represents a significant opportunity for Liverpool. If the club can fend off their rivals and secure his services, it would be a major statement of intent in their pursuit of Premier League glory.