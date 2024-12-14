Player Ratings: Arsenal Frustrated as Everton Stand Firm

Arsenal 0-0 Everton: Gunners Stifled by Stubborn Toffees

Arsenal’s hopes of closing the gap at the top of the Premier League took a hit as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Everton at the Emirates. Despite dominating possession, Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to break down a resolute Everton defence marshalled expertly by Sean Dyche.

Arsenal’s Attack Lacks Cutting Edge

The Gunners entered this fixture aiming to catch league leaders Liverpool. However, their inability to generate meaningful chances left their title ambitions looking precarious. The first half saw Arsenal limited to a solitary shot on target, a tame effort comfortably dealt with by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

There was a flicker of life after the interval, with Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka occasionally finding joy down the flanks. Yet, Everton’s compact defensive shape blunted Arsenal’s creativity, forcing the hosts into hopeful crosses that rarely troubled Pickford.

Everton’s Defensive Resilience

Sean Dyche’s blueprint was evident from the outset: sit deep, stay organised, and frustrate. Everton executed the plan to perfection, with the centre-back pairing of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite holding firm against a misfiring Arsenal frontline. Pickford, imperious in goal, was the game’s standout performer, making a series of key saves to deny Arsenal any sniff of a late winner.

Going forward, Everton offered little, yet Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s work rate in leading the line and Abdoulaye Doucouré’s energy in midfield ensured they were never entirely overrun. For a team fighting to stay clear of the relegation zone, this was a valuable point and a statement of defensive grit.

Frustration Mounts for Arsenal

The Emirates crowd made their dissatisfaction clear as Arsenal’s play grew increasingly laboured. Arteta turned to his bench, introducing Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, but neither could inject the required spark. The final whistle was met with groans from the home faithful, who will now wonder if this team has the consistency to sustain a title challenge.

Player Ratings

Arsenal

David Raya: 6

6 Jurrien Timber: 7

7 William Saliba: 7

7 Gabriel: 77

77 Myles Lewis-Skelly: 7

7 Mikel Merino: 6.5

6.5 Martin Ødegaard: 5.5

5.5 Declan Rice: 6.5

6.5 Bukayo Saka: 7

7 Kai Havertz: 6

6 Gabriel Martinelli: 5

Substitutes:

Ethan Nwaneri (62’ for Ødegaard): 5

Jorginho (62’ for Rice): 6

Gabriel Jesus (69’ for Merino): 5

Thomas Partey (69’ for Lewis-Skelly): 6

Leandro Trossard (74’ for Martinelli): 6

Everton

Jordan Pickford: 8

8 Ashley Young: 7.5

7.5 James Tarkowski: 7.5

7.5 Jarrad Branthwaite: 7.5

7.5 Vitaliy Mykolenko: 7

7 Jack Harrison: 5

5 Orel Mangala: 6

6 Idrissa Gueye: 7

7 Iliman Ndiaye: 6.5

6.5 Abdoulaye Doucouré: 6

6 Dominic Calvert-Lewin: 6

Substitutes: