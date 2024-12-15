Maeda’s Penalty Seals Win for Celtic Over Rangers in League Cup Final

Celtic Triumph Over Rangers in Epic Scottish League Cup Final

Celtic edged out Rangers in a pulsating Scottish League Cup final that will live long in the memory. After a breathless 3-3 draw, the destination of the trophy was decided on penalties, with Daizen Maeda’s composed spot kick sealing a historic win for Brendan Rodgers’ side. This victory not only extended Celtic’s domestic dominance but also propelled them ahead of Rangers in the all-time silverware tally for the first time since the 1930s.

Cup Final for the Ages

In a match of high stakes and even higher drama, the action unfolded in a manner befitting one of football’s fiercest rivalries. Rangers, determined to end Philippe Clement’s search for a derby victory, matched Celtic stride for stride throughout normal and extra time.

The first half saw both sides exchange goals, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Todd Cantwell finding the net. The pace only intensified after the interval, as James Tavernier and Reo Hatate added to the scores. The tension was palpable as Celtic and Rangers traded blows, each searching for the decisive edge.

Extra time brought yet another twist, as the relentless attacking tempo from both sides ensured the match would head to penalties. The stage was set for a moment of heroics – and it was Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel who provided it.

Schmeichel’s Heroics Define the Night

In a shootout where neither side blinked early, Schmeichel’s crucial save from Ridvan Yilmaz tipped the balance in Celtic’s favour. Jack Butland, Rangers’ goalkeeper, briefly restored hope by scoring his side’s next kick, but the composed Maeda stepped up to convert the winning penalty for Celtic.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers praised his team’s resilience: “It’s one of those games that remind you why this rivalry is so special. To come through a match like this and win on penalties speaks volumes about the character of these players.”

Celtic fans, no doubt, will cherish this result for years. Not only does it mark another trophy in Rodgers’ unbeaten record at Hampden Park, but it also cements the club’s dominance in Scottish football.

Rangers’ Search for Answers

For Rangers, this defeat will sting. Clement’s men matched Celtic for large periods of the game and will rue missed opportunities to tilt the final in their favour. The Belgian manager remains winless in derby clashes and will need to regroup quickly as Rangers look to salvage their season.

Clement reflected on the game: “The players gave everything out there, and it’s small margins that decided the match. We’ll take the lessons from this and come back stronger.”