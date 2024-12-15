Player Ratings: City’s Struggles Continue as United Seal Dramatic Win

Manchester United Stun Manchester City in Late Derby Drama

In a match that epitomised the drama of the Manchester derby, Manchester United overturned a one-goal deficit to secure a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Late strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo shocked Pep Guardiola’s side, leaving the Premier League champions reeling and nine points behind league leaders Liverpool.

United’s Resilience Shines Through

Manchester City entered the clash looking to stabilise a season of inconsistency, and Josko Gvardiol’s first-half header seemed to set them on their way. Rising above the United defence, Gvardiol nodded home a perfectly placed delivery, offering the home side a sense of control. Yet, as has been the case in recent weeks, City struggled to maintain their usual attacking fluency, with Erling Haaland kept unusually quiet by a disciplined United backline led by Lisandro Martinez.

United, on the other hand, found themselves hampered by inefficiencies in Ruben Amorim’s system. The visitors were unable to break through City’s defence for much of the game. However, their persistence paid off in the closing stages, thanks to a critical mistake from Matheus Nunes and a flash of brilliance from Amad Diallo.

Fernandes and Amad Spark Late Revival

The game turned dramatically in the final minutes when Nunes, attempting a back pass, underhit the ball and clattered into Amad while trying to recover. The resulting penalty was coolly converted by Bruno Fernandes, sending Ederson the wrong way to draw United level with four minutes left.

Moments later, Martinez delivered a defence-splitting pass to Amad, who showcased his composure and flair. A deft flick over Ederson was followed by a scrappy finish into the far corner, evading a desperate clearance from Gvardiol. The goal was a culmination of United’s resilience and individual brilliance.

Speaking after the game, Amorim praised his team’s character: “The result shows the importance of never giving up. It was a difficult game against a strong side, but the players showed incredible determination.”

City’s Struggles Continue

For Manchester City, this defeat marks their fifth loss in seven Premier League matches—a worrying trend for Guardiola. The champions seemed bereft of their usual control, with their attack blunted and their defence caught out in the game’s decisive moments.

Guardiola acknowledged the challenges post-match, stating, “We are not at our best, but we have to stick together. The Premier League is unforgiving, and we need to find solutions quickly.” With Liverpool now nine points ahead, City’s hopes of retaining the title appear to be slipping away.

Player Ratings

Manchester City

Ederson – 6.3: Solid for most of the match but unable to save the penalty or Amad’s finish.

Kyle Walker – 6.6: Defensively sound but offered little going forward.

Ruben Dias – 6.2: Struggled to handle United’s late pressure.

Josko Gvardiol – 7.8: A commanding presence and scored City’s goal but caught out for Amad’s winner.

Ilkay Gundogan – 7.4: Controlled midfield well but faded late.

Matheus Nunes – 6.6: His error led to the penalty, overshadowing an otherwise solid performance.

Bernardo Silva – 6.8: Energetic but lacked cutting edge.

Kevin De Bruyne – 6.3: Struggled to influence the game before being substituted.

Phil Foden – 6.5: Showed glimpses of quality but failed to deliver decisive moments.

Jeremy Doku – 6.7: Posed a threat on the wing but lacked end product.

Erling Haaland – 6.6: Marked out of the game by United’s defence.

Substitutes:

Mateo Kovacic – 6.4: Could not change the flow of the game.

Jack Grealish – 5.9: Quiet after coming on.

Savinho – N/A: No time to make an impact.

Manchester United

Andre Onana – 6.7: Made some important saves to keep United in the game.

Matthijs de Ligt – 7.2: Strong in the air and composed at the back.

Harry Maguire – 7.3: A solid performance under intense pressure.

Lisandro Martinez – 7.8: Delivered the crucial assist for Amad’s winner.

Noussair Mazraoui – 7.6: Effective in both defence and attack.

Manuel Ugarte – 7.3: Controlled the midfield battles with authority.

Bruno Fernandes – 8.6: Led by example and kept his nerve for the penalty.

Diogo Dalot – 6.3: Worked hard but offered little going forward.

Amad Diallo – 8.7: Outstanding impact with the winning goal and drew the penalty.

Mason Mount – 6.2: Struggled to find his rhythm before being substituted early.

Rasmus Hojlund – 6.6: Battled hard but lacked service.

Substitutes: