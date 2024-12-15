Saints Sack Manager After Dismal Run

Southampton Part Ways with Martin After Dismal Run

Southampton have parted ways with manager Russell Martin after a dismal start to their Premier League campaign. The decision comes in the wake of a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, a result that leaves the Saints nine points adrift of safety.

Martin, who guided Southampton to promotion last season with a memorable play-off final victory over Leeds United, has struggled to replicate that success in the top flight. The club’s recent form has been abysmal, with just one win in 16 league matches.

The Saints have also struggled to find the net, scoring a league-low 11 goals. Their attacking impotence has been a major factor in their decline, and it seems the club’s board have finally lost patience.

Club Statement

In a statement, Southampton said: “Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world. However, the reality of our situation is clear.”

“The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the play-off final win in May.”

Rusk Takes Temporary Charge

Southampton Under-21s manager Simon Rusk will take interim charge of the first team, with his first game in the hot seat a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Martin’s departure comes on the same day as fellow Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers sacked their manager, Gary O’Neil.