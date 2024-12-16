Maresca Keeps Chelsea Grounded Despite Rising Form

Enzo Maresca Keeps Feet on the Ground as Chelsea Surge Continues

After a summer of upheaval and scrutiny, Chelsea have defied expectations with a breathtaking turnaround, culminating in their seventh consecutive victory in all competitions on Sunday. A 2-1 triumph over Brentford lifted Enzo Maresca’s resurgent side into second place, just two points adrift of Liverpool. The question now reverberates across the footballing world: are Chelsea genuine contenders for the Premier League title?

Chelsea’s Meteoric Rise Under Maresca

Maresca’s impact cannot be overstated. A coach praised for his tactical acumen and meticulous approach, he has orchestrated Chelsea’s renaissance while keeping expectations in check. Post-match, Maresca struck a composed tone, saying:

“It’s not about how many games we win. It’s about being realistic. There are things we have to do better. That’s why I said, for me, we are not ready.”

Maresca’s pragmatism contrasts sharply with the excitement surging through Stamford Bridge. Chelsea now sit four points clear of Arsenal and seven ahead of Manchester City, having pieced together a 10-match unbeaten league run. With favourable fixtures ahead, the gap could narrow further as the season progresses.

Maresca’s Entertainers Lead the Goal Charts

Labelled “billion-pound bottle-jobs” just months ago, Chelsea have flipped the script. Maresca’s men are now the league’s entertainers, boasting an attacking verve unmatched by their rivals. They lead the scoring charts with 37 goals, one more than Tottenham, and have struck 66 times across all competitions this season – already 16 more than their entire tally in 2022-23.

Midfielder Moises Caicedo summarised the mood, saying: “The sky’s the limit.” Thomas Frank, Brentford’s manager, added his praise:

“They are right up there in the title race. They’re very good.”

Under Maresca, Chelsea are more clinical. Their shot conversion rate is the best among the title contenders, a statistic even more impressive considering the woodwork has denied them more than any other side. Cole Palmer, meanwhile, continues to dazzle.

Palmer’s Brilliance and Squad Depth

Few would have predicted Cole Palmer’s meteoric rise when he swapped Manchester City for Chelsea in September. A peripheral figure at the Etihad, Palmer has blossomed into Chelsea’s talisman. With only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland outscoring him in the Premier League this term, Palmer’s name is now firmly embedded in the England setup.

Palmer’s influence extends beyond goals. His vision and creativity have transformed Chelsea’s attacking dynamics, particularly in aiding Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese striker’s numbers tell their own story: eight goals in 14 appearances, with a shooting accuracy soaring from 65% to 75%. The wide supply line from Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho, combined with Palmer’s intelligence, has revitalised Jackson.

But the resurgence isn’t solely down to the attack. Maresca has coaxed consistency from Chelsea’s expensive midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, and Caicedo. Fernandez, once burdened by his record-breaking price tag, now dominates games with composure and authority. Lavia’s partnership with Caicedo has provided the balance Chelsea so desperately needed.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole praised Maresca’s approach, telling TNT Sports:

“It is looking great. Maresca so far is manager of the season with what he has had to contend with, with the squad.”

Squad depth has been pivotal. Unlike their title rivals, Chelsea possess the luxury of rotating heavily without sacrificing quality. It has allowed Maresca to navigate Europe and domestic competitions with near-seamless precision.

Youthful Energy but Growing Pains

For all their brilliance, Chelsea remain a work in progress. Their average squad age of 23.9 is the youngest among the Premier League’s top sides. Compare that to Liverpool (26.5), Arsenal (26.8), and Manchester City (27.8) – all teams with proven title pedigree. No Premier League side has ever lifted the trophy with an average age below 25.

Defensive fragility lingers, too. While Chelsea’s attacking exploits dominate headlines, they have conceded chances aplenty. Their expected goals against rank tenth in the league, an area that will concern Maresca as the title race heats up. Brentford, despite losing, carved out two golden opportunities on Sunday, including Bryan Mbeumo’s goal.

Maresca’s post-match comments reflected his awareness of this Achilles’ heel:

“I think those other teams know how to compete to win titles. They won’t concede the goals we concede, like the one today.”

Fixtures Offer Opportunity

What lies ahead could define Chelsea’s season. Four of their next six league matches are against teams in the bottom half of the table – a chance to consolidate their position and even leapfrog Liverpool if results go their way. Given their form, it would be foolish to dismiss Chelsea’s credentials.

Peter Crouch, speaking to TNT Sports, noted the transformation:

“Maresca has been fantastic so far, with the way he has got rid of players he didn’t want. It felt unmanageable, but he created a harmonious atmosphere. They all want to play for the shirt.”

While rivals Arsenal, City, and Liverpool boast title-winning experience, Chelsea’s youthful exuberance has propelled them into the conversation. Whether it lasts deep into the spring remains to be seen.

Can Maresca Deliver the Unthinkable?

From turmoil to triumph, Chelsea’s story this season has been compelling. Enzo Maresca has moulded a squad previously labelled disjointed and reckless into a cohesive unit that entertains, excites, and wins. Yet the Italian’s realism stands out: he knows titles are not won in December.

As fans dream of glory, Maresca and his players remain grounded. Perhaps that’s the biggest difference this season – an unwavering focus amid the noise.