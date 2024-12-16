Report: Manchester United Consider Loan Move for PSG Star

Kolo Muani Set for PSG Exit Amid Manchester United Interest

According to L’Équipe, Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Luis Enrique, sparking interest from Manchester United and RB Leipzig. The 26-year-old France international, once seen as an integral part of PSG’s attacking force, now faces an uncertain future at the Parc des Princes.

Omitted from the Squad

Kolo Muani’s exclusion from PSG’s squad against Olympique Lyonnais last Sunday evening underscored Enrique’s stance. Despite being fit and available for selection, the forward was left out entirely, signalling that his role at PSG is all but over.

“Dropping him from his squad to face Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday evening made it evidently clear that the 26-year-old is not part of his plans,” reported L’Équipe.

Such decisions reflect PSG’s desire to offload players who no longer fit their project, and Kolo Muani’s situation now appears untenable.

Manchester United and RB Leipzig Monitoring

Renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Kolo Muani will be allowed to leave PSG during the January transfer window. Romano reported: “Kolo Muani is allowed to leave the Ligue 1 champions in the January transfer window due to his weakening status at Les Parisiens.”

Manchester United’s interest comes amidst their search for attacking reinforcements, though the club is battling internal challenges before committing to a move. A loan deal, either with or without an option to buy, seems the most feasible outcome at this stage. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are also actively monitoring the situation as they look to bolster their forward line.

A Surprising Fall from Grace

Kolo Muani’s decline at PSG is surprising, given his previous successes at Eintracht Frankfurt. His versatility and goal-scoring instincts made him a prime signing for PSG just months ago. However, Luis Enrique’s tenure has brought changes in philosophy, leaving players like Muani in the cold.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Manchester United fans will view this as an opportunity to solve their attacking woes. Kolo Muani, at his best, offers pace, intelligent runs, and clinical finishing—qualities United have lacked in recent fixtures. The Frenchman’s ability to play across the front line adds versatility, making him a perfect fit alongside players like Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund.

However, there are reasons for scepticism. United’s internal financial and structural issues have stalled numerous transfers recently. Kolo Muani’s loan potential may be enticing, but questions remain over whether the Red Devils can move quickly enough to secure the deal ahead of RB Leipzig.

From a broader perspective, PSG’s handling of Kolo Muani reflects the ruthless efficiency of Luis Enrique’s rebuild. For Kolo Muani, January presents a lifeline to reignite his career elsewhere—and Manchester United fans will hope their club takes that chance.