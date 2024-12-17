Report: Chelsea Winger Under Investigation After Failed Test

Mykhailo Mudryk Faces Potential Ban After Alleged Failed Drugs Test

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk is at the centre of a storm after reports from Ukraine claimed he failed a drugs test in October. If confirmed, the winger could face a significant ban, marking another setback in his turbulent Chelsea career. As reported by The Telegraph.

Reports of a Positive ‘A’ Sample

According to a Ukrainian source, Mudryk’s ‘A’ sample tested positive for a banned substance. His representatives have declined to comment, while the Football Association and Chelsea are also yet to issue statements. The crucial ‘B’ sample result remains pending, leaving Mudryk’s future hanging by a thread.

The comparison with Paul Pogba’s recent 18-month doping ban looms large. Pogba’s initial four-year sanction was reduced, but his career at Juventus was effectively over. Could Mudryk face a similar fate?

Chelsea’s Silence and Squad Implications

Mudryk’s last Chelsea appearance came in late November, when he scored in a Europa Conference League win over Heidenheim. Since then, he has been absent from matchday squads, with head coach Enzo Maresca citing illness.

Given Mudryk’s £62 million transfer fee, with bonuses potentially pushing it past £80 million, his absence is keenly felt. The winger has netted only five Premier League goals in 26 starts, falling behind Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, and Jadon Sancho in Chelsea’s pecking order.

Struggles Since His Arrival

Signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023, Mudryk has faced a tough adjustment to the Premier League. Despite flashes of brilliance, consistency has been elusive. The spectre of a doping ban threatens to derail his already stuttering career.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This report comes as a hammer blow for Chelsea supporters. Many had pinned their hopes on Mudryk fulfilling his immense potential. His electrifying pace and sharp finishing promised to rejuvenate Chelsea’s attack.

Fans will question whether the club knew about this issue earlier and why there has been no formal response yet. The memory of Pogba’s protracted saga serves as a cautionary tale.

If Mudryk faces a lengthy suspension, Chelsea’s transfer strategy will be scrutinised even further. The club’s financial investment and faith in extending his contract now seem risky at best. Supporters will hope for clarity soon, fearing this could be yet another chapter in a series of misfortunes at Stamford Bridge.